Baseball Postseason Awards Have Local Flavor

By Wil Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – With the conclusion of the 2021 UIL State Baseball Tournament last weekend, the postseason awards are now being released.

The Kennard Tigers made it all the way to the Class 1A State Finals, before falling to the Fayetteville Lions, 6-4. So, it should come as no surprise several Tigers were named to the Class 1A All-Tournament team.

Kennard Tiger senior Cade Collingsworth was selected to the All-Tournament team for his play in the outfield, while juniors Caleb Alfred and Ryan Pilkington were selected to the All-Tournament team for their play at second and first base, respectively.

The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association (THSBCA) also released its list of All-State teams on Monday morning which showed several Class 2A players included on the list.

Carter Murray

Senior Lovelady Lion Carter Murray was named to the Class 2A All-State First Team at first base while junior teammate Slade Murray was named to Class 2A All-State Second team at the catcher’s position.

Cayuga Wildcat senior Garrett Bright was selected to the Class 2A All-State First Team at third base while senior teammate Haden McBroom was named to the Class 2A All-State Third Team at first base. Bright was also selected to the THSBCA Class 2A Elite Team for the 2021 season.

At the Class 3A level, Elkhart Elk Zerick Warren was named to the THSBCA Class 3A Elite Team for the 2021 season.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com