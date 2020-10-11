TDCJ COVID-19 Numbers Continue Upward Trend

Both Offender and Employee Cases Climb

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS –The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is a major employer in both Anderson and Houston Counties. Prison facilities employ a significant number of workers and there are at least 20 prisons in the area to where people commute on a daily basis, including units in Huntsville, Rusk and Tennessee Colony.

The TDCJ numbers have been on a roller coaster ride throughout the summer but as autumn settles in, the figures appear to be climbing once again.

By Oct. 8, there were 1,433 active cases and 20,696 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were 1,194 active cases and 20,636 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there were 226 active cases and 20,548 recoveries. Last week, there were 913 active cases and 19,762 recoveries. Three weeks earlier, on Aug. 27, there were 1,086 active cases and 17,744 recoveries.

While the number of offenders testing positive for COVID-19 increased last week, the number of TDCJ employees testing positive also increased over the past week.

By Oct. 8, there were 880 active cases and 4,012 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were 869 active cases and 3,915 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there were 962 active cases and 3,767 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there were 970 active cases among employees, with 3,661 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were 1,063 active cases and 3,236 recoveries.

There are six regions in the TDCJ system along with private facilities, a multi-use facility and parole confinement facilities. Anderson County and Houston County fall in Region II and Region I, respectively.

In Region I there are 13 prison units, with one inside of Houston County and seven more relatively close to the county boundaries. These units are: Eastham; Ellis; Estelle; Ferguson; Goree; Holliday; Huntsville; and Wynne.

In Region II there are also 13 prison units, with five inside of Anderson County. These units are: Beto; Coffield; Gurney Transfer; Michael; and Powledge.

Using the TDCJ categories of offender active cases, recoveries, medical isolation, employee active cases and employee recoveries, the 13 area prisons showed the following results.

In Region I:

Eastham Unit (Lovelady) – On Oct. 8, there was: 1 active case; 172 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 12 active cases among TDCJ employees and 27 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were: 0 active cases; 177 recoveries; and 54 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 10 active cases among TDCJ employees and 27 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there were: 0 active cases; 178 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 10 active cases among TDCJ employees and 27 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there were: 0 active cases; 173 recoveries; and 234 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 11 active cases among TDCJ employees and 26 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there was: 1 active case; 368 recoveries; and 88 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 10 active cases among TDCJ employees and 25 recoveries.

Ellis Unit (Huntsville area) – On Oct. 8, there were: 0 active cases; 302 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 14 active cases among TDCJ employees and 64 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were: 0 active cases; 303 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 16 active cases among TDCJ employees and 62 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there were: 2 active cases; 302 recoveries; and 214 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 19 active cases among TDCJ employees and 63 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there were: 0 active cases; 305 recoveries; and 209 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 18 active cases among TDCJ employees and 61 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 56 active cases; 119 recoveries; and 182 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 14 active cases among TDCJ employees and 21 recoveries.

Estelle Unit (Huntsville area) – On Oct. 8, there were: 19 active cases; 752 recoveries; and 610 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 34 active cases among TDCJ employees and 119 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were: 18 active cases; 742 recoveries; and 555 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 32 active cases among TDCJ employees and 117 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there were: 12 active cases; 744 recoveries; and 601 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 33 active cases among TDCJ employees and 116 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there were: 7 active cases; 749 recoveries; and 336 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 30 active cases among TDCJ employees and 116 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 0 active cases; 323 recoveries; and 58 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 26 active cases among TDCJ employees and 53 recoveries.

Ferguson Unit (Midway) – On Oct. 8, there were: 0 active cases; 390 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 22 active cases among TDCJ employees and 115 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were: 0 active cases; 389 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 22 active cases among TDCJ employees and 115 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there were: 0 active cases; 390 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 21 active cases among TDCJ employees and 115 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there was: 1 active case; 397 recoveries; and 134 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 21 active cases among TDCJ employees and 115 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 0 active cases; 557 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 27 active cases among TDCJ employees and 109 recoveries.

Goree Unit (Huntsville) – On Oct. 8, there were: 0 active cases; 63 recoveries; and 7 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 4 active cases among TDCJ employees and 20 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were: 0 active cases; 173 recoveries; and 5 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 4 active cases among TDCJ employees and 19 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there were: 0 active cases; 78 recoveries; and 7 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 4 active cases among TDCJ employees and 19 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there were: 0 active cases; 87 recoveries; and 2 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 3 active cases among TDCJ employees and 19 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there was: 1 active case; 80 recoveries; and 35 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 6 active cases among TDCJ employees and 16 recoveries.

Holliday Transfer (Huntsville) – On Oct. 8, there were: 1 active cases; 198 recoveries; and 59 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 9 active cases among TDCJ employees and 35 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were: 0 active cases; 205 recoveries; and 104 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 8 active cases among TDCJ employees and 35 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there were: 0 active cases; 215 recoveries; and 105 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 10 active cases among TDCJ employees and 34 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there were: 0 active cases; 217 recoveries; and 1 offender on medical restriction. There were also 12 active cases among TDCJ employees and 32 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 3 active cases; 297 recoveries; and 52 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 10 active cases among TDCJ employees and 31 recoveries.

Huntsville Unit – On Oct. 8, there were: 0 active cases; 249 recoveries; and 11 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 3 active cases among TDCJ employees and 23 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were: 0 active cases; 242 recoveries; and 5 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 5 active cases among TDCJ employees and 21 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there were: 0 active cases; 245 recoveries; and 7 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 4 active cases among TDCJ employees and 21 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there were: 0 active case; 253 recoveries; and 2 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 2 active cases among TDCJ employees and 20 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 0 active cases; 255 recoveries; and 199 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 2 active cases among TDCJ employees and 20 recoveries.

Wynne Unit (Huntsville) – On Oct. 8, there were: 0 active cases; 343 recoveries; and 194 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 11 active cases among TDCJ employees and 91 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were: 0 active cases; 337 recoveries; and 194 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 13 active cases among TDCJ employees and 89 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there were: 0 active cases; 345 recoveries; and 92 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 13 active cases among TDCJ employees and 92 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there were: 0 active cases; 340 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 11 active cases among TDCJ employees and 92 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 0 active cases; 488 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 11 active cases among TDCJ employees and 92 recoveries.

In Region II:

Beto Unit (Palestine area) – On Oct. 8, there were: 4 active cases; 313 recoveries; and 268 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 3 active cases among TDCJ employees and 74 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were: 3 active cases; 315 recoveries; and 449 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 6 active cases among TDCJ employees and 71 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there was: 1 active case; 317 recoveries; and 117 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 8 active cases among TDCJ employees and 69 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there was: 1 active case; 309 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 5 active cases among TDCJ employees and 68 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there was: 1 active cases; 312 recoveries; and 1 offender on medical restriction. There were also 3 active cases among TDCJ employees and 65 recoveries.

Coffield Unit (Palestine area) – On Oct. 8, there were: 3 active cases; 782 recoveries; and 139 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 18 active cases among TDCJ employees and 57 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there was: 1 active case; 796 recoveries; and 139 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 17 active cases among TDCJ employees and 51 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there was: 1 active case; 810 recoveries; and 56 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 19 active cases among TDCJ employees and 50 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there was: 1 active case; 816 recoveries; and 55 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 19 active cases among TDCJ employees and 50 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 3 active cases; 809 recoveries; and 334 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 33 active cases among TDCJ employees and 37 recoveries

Gurney Transfer (Palestine area) – On Oct. 8, there were: 1 active cases; 123 recoveries; and 2 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 3 active cases among TDCJ employees and 33 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there was: 1 active case; 129 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 3 active cases among TDCJ employees and 32 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there was: 1 active case; 130 recoveries; and 40 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 5 active cases among TDCJ employees and 30 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there was: 2 active case; 149 recoveries; and 42 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 4 active cases among TDCJ employees and 29 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there was: 1 active cases; 187 recoveries; and 46 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 4 active cases among TDCJ employees and 27 recoveries.

Michael Unit (Palestine area) – On Oct. 8, there were: 1 active cases; 432 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 6 active cases among TDCJ employees and 95 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were: 0 active cases; 431 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 11 active cases among TDCJ employees and 89 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there was: 1 active case; 443 recoveries; and 91 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 12 active cases among TDCJ employees and 91 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there were: 4 active cases; 431 recoveries; and 214 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 13 active cases among TDCJ employees and 87 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 3 active cases; 424 recoveries; and 124 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 12 active cases among TDCJ employees and 79 recoveries.

Powledge Unit (Palestine area) – On Oct. 8, there were: 0 active cases; 221 recoveries; and 41 offenders on medical restriction. There was also 1 active case among TDCJ employees and 33 recoveries. On Oct. 1, there were: 0 active cases; 220 recoveries; and 39 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 0 active cases among TDCJ employees and 30 recoveries. On Sept. 24, there were: 4 active cases; 228 recoveries; and 229 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 4 active cases among TDCJ employees and 26 recoveries. On Sept. 17, there were: 201 active case; 33 recoveries; and 517 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 15 active cases among TDCJ employees and 15 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 12 active cases; 12 recoveries; and 322 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 4 active cases among TDCJ employees and 10 recoveries.

Since TDCJ began tracking the pandemic, system wide, 212,157 (as of last week – 209,575) tests have been administered to offenders. Of those tested, 23,085 (as of last week – 22,766) offenders have been positive for COVID-19. Of those who tested positive, 20,696 (as of last week – 20,636) have recovered, 161 (161 last week) have presumably died because of the virus and there are 40 pending autopsies.

For TDCJ employees, 70,554 (as of last week – 70,320) tests have been administered. Of those tested, 4,954 (as of last week – 4,840) employees have been positive for COVID-19. Of those who tested positive, 4,012 (as of last week – 3,915) have recovered and 21 have presumably died because of the virus.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.