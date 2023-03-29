George Edward “Gran” Gallant, age 85 of Trinity, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at his home with his loving wife at his side He was born October 16, 1937 in the Jones school house community to parents, Roy George Gallant and Edna Lou Lively Gallant. George worked as a Correctional Officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for many years. His family was his life and he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

George is survived by wife of 66 years, Frankie Gallant of Trinity; sons, Gary Gallant of Trinity, Jerry Gallant and wife, Teresa of Spring; grandchildren, Amanda Gallant and husband, Chad Brown of Spring, Dallas Gallant and wife, Cassie of Montgomery, Haleigh Gallant of Conroe, Susanna Haggard of New Mexico; great-grandchildren, Kris Ware, Harper Gallant, Beckett Gallant; other loving relatives and friends; hospice nurse, Vicki Presswood. He was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Edna Gallant; sister, Kathryn Minter.

Memorial services for George Ed “Gran” Gallant were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel with Rev. Greg Kitts officiating.

Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com