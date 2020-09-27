Palestine’s Night Out Against Crime

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – On Tuesday, Oct. 6, neighborhoods around Palestine are invited to celebrate National Night Out with other communities nationwide for the “37th Annual National Night Out”, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Palestine Police Department.

National Night Out is designed to: (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6th, residents in neighborhoods throughout Palestine and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors (following social distancing guidelines, of course) and police.

Those not interested in hosting events but still want to show their support can do so by:

• Turning on their front porch light at sundown, and switching from a white bulb to a blue one to show your support for National Night Out and your Palestine PD.

• Decorating their front yard showing your support, or

• Holding a family/household driveway picnic as a block, keeping safe social distancing and wearing a mask when not able to keep more than six feet in separation.

“This year has been a challenge for everyone. We have had many people ask that we move forward with National Night Out, so that is what we are going to do. We just have to do so in a way that is safe for everyone and respect the wishes of those that wish to social distance.” says Chief of Police Mark Harcrow.

If you would like to host a National Night Out Event and would like for the Police Department or Fire Department to drop by, contact the Palestine Police Community Liaison, Michele Herbert, at mherbertreyes@palestine-tx.org or by calling 903-731- 8418. The deadline for signing up is Friday, Sept. 25.