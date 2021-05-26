Salmon Lake Memorial Day Gospel Bluegrass Starts Thursday

Four Days of Faith, Fellowship and Music

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – It’s that time of the year once again. As the weekend approaches, the city of Grapeland’s population will begin to swell as countless RV’s, fifth wheels and camping trailers roll into Grapeland for the kick off of the 24th Annual Memorial Day Weekend Gospel Bluegrass Festival.

The festival is set to begin on Thursday, May 27 at Salmon Lake Park with a host of new performers and returning regulars. The festivities actually start on Wednesday, May 26 with a pot luck dinner held at the Sunshine Inn at 5 pm.

The official opening ceremonies are set to begin at 5 pm. on Thursday, May 27. Once the opening ceremonies conclude, the musicians take center stage, kicking things off for a weekend chock full of music and merriment.

The Master of Ceremonies for the event will be Mike Powell and the sound will be under the direction of Fred Hintze.

The musicians and bands tentatively scheduled to perform at the event are: King James Boys; Summer and Bray; Larry Stephenson; Springstreet; The Marksmen; Chosen Road; Whitehouse Harmony and Mountainview Connection.

Admission to the Festival is $25 per day or $70 for the entire weekend. Children 15 and under are free if accompanied by an adult.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.