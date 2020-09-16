Week Three Recap

Last Friday Offered Some Surprises

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Once again, we made it through another week without COVID-19 ripping away the 2020 football season. Week Three saw a few surprises as teams start to show what they are made of while a few didn’t quite live up to expectations.

Starting in Houston County, the Grapeland Sandies walloped the Cayuga Wildcats by a final score of 50-6. The Sandies’ Keizion Ashford and Cadarian Wiley stole the show as both scored three TDs. Defensively, Cooper Sheridan is leading the way for Grapeland while Colton Franklin and William McClendon are starting to make their presence felt.

BJ Lamb had another solid game at the QB position and he seems to have found another pair of weapons in Omarian Wiley and Michael Dancer.

The Crockett Bulldogs took one on the chin as they fell to the Buffalo Bison by a score of 21-14. It was a game they should have won, but penalties killed Crockett. The Bulldogs are a better team than they showed Friday night and should be able to right the ship as the season goes on.

The Lovelady Lions were looking to pick up their first victory of the season as they welcomed the Iola Bulldogs to town last Friday. Iola had not played a game this season thanks to COVID-19 and it showed.

The Lions sputtered on offense throughout much of the game, but when it mattered most, Lovelady put it all together in the fourth quarter to pull out the 28-12 victory.

Moving to Anderson County, the Elkhart Elks ran into a buzz saw as the San Augustine Wolves pounded the Elks by a score of 41-6. The Elks had trouble stopping the run all night long and simply could not get their offense going against a tough Wolves’ D.

Just up the road in Palestine, the Wildcats pulled off a bit of a mild upset as they handed the Rusk Eagles their first loss of the season by a score of 23-13. Palestine took the early lead only to see the Eagles come back. The Wildcats then reeled off 17 unanswered points as the Palestine D kept the high-powered Rusk offense out of the end zone until there were only four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Westwood Panthers also picked up their second victory of the season as they pulled away late from the Eustace Bulldogs for a 50-28 win. The two wins match the Panthers’ total from all of last year.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.