Lovelady Trounces Leon Cougars, 30-6

LOVELADY – Lovelady Lions played the Leon Cougars in a non-district home game. Here is the game recap:

The Cougars won the toss and deferred to the second half. Skylar Pipkin returned the opening kick off to the Lion’s 41. The Leon defense held the Lions on their first possession forcing the Lions to punt. Pipkin’s punt was fielded by the Cougars and a short return to the 17 yard line where he was abruptly stopped by Cortavies Whitaker and Ben Monk. Leon made a nice gain on first down with CJ Wiley making the tackle to prevent a break away run. Tyler Gilchrist shut the Leon QB down on first down. Pipkin made the stop on a pass play for only a seven yard gain. On third down, a pride of Lions were in on the tackle allowing no gain. The Cougar punt was touched by a Lion and recovered by the Cougars on the Lion 25. The Cougars were shut down by Alan Baskin, Gilchrist and Dayvian Skinner, 1,2,3. The Cougars went for it on fourth down. Skinner hit the Cougar running back sending him flying. This hit should be in the running for collision of the week. The Lions take over on downs on their own 28. This possession for the Lions ended with a punt. Leon’s possession started at the Cougar 14. They had made it out to the 47 but the Lion defense set them back with losses on several downs. A loss of four thanks to Travis Cook, Lane Wilson and Alvaro Gonzales. Cook got a QB sack for a loss of two then Cameron Lovelady and Gonzales teamed up to sack the QB putting the Cougars back to the 33 and forcing a punt. Pipkin fielded the punt and had a short return but a Lion penalty moved them back to the Lion 31. Skinner carried on three downs and a Cougar personal foul put the ball on the Cougar 43 as time expired in the first quarter.

Cortavies Whitaker started the second quarter with a gain of six yards. The next two downs did not make it past the line of scrimmage. On fourth down, QB Lance Pierce threw a pass to Pipkin that was good for a first down at the 32. Pierce completed a quick pass out to the left to Pipkin and he was down the sideline for the TD with 9:48 on the clock. Skinner charged to the right and was in for the 2 points. Lovelady 8 – Leon 0

Brady McCullough’s kick was fielded by Leon with a short return to the cougar 29 and was hit hard by Kye Terry. Lion defense held strong again with tackles being made by Tyler Gilchrist, Wilson, Cook, Terry, Alan Baskin and Erik Castillo. The Cougar’s punt rolled to the Lion 14. Skinner started the Lions off with a gain of three following his offensive line of Terrelle Easterling, Gilchrist, Castillo, Ben Monk and Silas Strength.

Pierce completed a pass to Clifton Davis and he had a nice run to the Cougar 18. Cook rushed to the nine. It took four downs for Skinner to make it to the end zone with 1:31 on the clock. Cortavies Whitaker bobbled the ball but quickly got control and was in for the two points. Lovelady 16 – Leon 0

McCullough’s kick was returned to the 20 and wrapped up by Terry, Courtney Whitaker and Wilson. Lion defensive tackles by Wilson, Lovelady, Pipkin, Baskin, Davis and Monk kept the Cougars on their own end of the field. Strength and Lovelady sacked the QB for a loss ending the cougars hope of scoring in the first half.

Third quarter score was set up by a 30 yard pass play from Pierce to Davis, putting the Lions on the three yard line. Skinner punched the ball in for the TD with 4:45 on the clock. Skinner was also in for the two points. Lovelady 24 – Leon 0

Fourth quarter scoring drive for the Lions started after a Cougar punt that was fielded by Terry and a short return to the Lion 42. QB Pierce advanced his team to the Cougar 42. Skinner moved the Lions on to the 36. Skinner showed great strength, keeping his feet moving and avoiding Cougar defenders and put the Lions just inside the red zone. With his head down and charging like a bull, Skinner charged his way to the eight yard line. Cortavies Whitaker gained a tough one yard. Skinner, spinning to break tackles, was stopped just short of the goal line. Skinner punched the ball in for the TD with 4:22 on the clock. The extra point attempt failed. Lovelady 30 – Leon 0

McCullough’s kick was returned to the Cougars 28. The Cougars used all of the clock and took 10 downs to make it to the end zone for the TD with 0:12 on the clock. The extra point failed. Lovelady 30 – Leon 6

The Lions have an open date next week. The following week, Friday, Oct. 6 they will start district play on the road at Colmesneil at 7:00 p.m.

