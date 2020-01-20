Bulldogs Feast on Panthers, 73-48

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldogs are on a roll. Since a mid-December loss to the Nacogdoches Dragons, by a score of 61-37, the Bulldogs have rattled off 10 straight wins and moved up to #2 in the latest TABC poll.

The normally tough Westwood Panthers came calling on Tuesday but did not have any answers on to how to stop the Bulldogs’ juggernaut as Crockett pounded the Panthers by a final score of 73-48.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first eight minutes of play and never looked back. Jalyne Carruthers dropped in five first quarter points for Crockett while Courtney Byrd had four. Delvin Walker knocked down a three while Ty White had two and Allen Horace converted one of two from the line.

Bri’Darian Hunt scored all eight of Westwood’s first quarter points.

The second quarter saw the two teams play to a draw as both posted 17 points. Hunt led the way again for Westwood with another eight points while Mario Black had four and JaCorry Furr hit a three. James Meadows chipped in two for the Panthers to close out their first-half scoring.

Byrd and Demetrius Williams both netted four for Crockett in the second quarter. Carruthers hit his second three of the game while Keshun Easterling, Trevon Hawkins and AJ Wallace all had two as Crockett took a 32-25 lead in to the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, the Bulldogs put the game away as they poured in 23 points while holding Westwood to just eight third quarter points on threes from both Jasen Hollingsworth and Brody McClelland, as well as a two from Furr.

Walker led the Bulldogs’ third quarter attack with seven points while White netted six. Carruthers and Horace both had four while Byrd chipped in a basket to give Crockett a 55-33 lead after three periods of play.

The fourth quarter saw the Panthers’ attempted comeback fall flat as they could only muster 15 points in the period. Furr led the way with nine points while Hollingsworth and Hunt both had three.

White led the Bulldogs’ fourth quarter offense with nine points while four other Bulldogs – Byrd, Easterling, Wallace and Williams – all had two apiece. Carruthers closed out the scoring as he made one of two from the line.

On the game the Panthers were led in scoring by Bri’Darian Hunt with a game-high 19 points. JaCorry Furr had 14, Jasen Hollingsworth had six and Mario Black dropped in four. In addition, Brody McClelland knocked down a three pointer while James Meadows chipped in two.

Crockett was led in scoring by Ty White with 17 points. White was joined in double-figures by three other Bulldogs as Jalyne Carruthers had 13, Courtney Byrd singed the twine for 12 and Delvin Walker put in 10. Demetrius Williams added six while Allen Horace had five. Keshun Easterling and AJ Wallace both added four while Trevon Hawkins added a pair of free throws to close out the Crockett point production.

The Bulldogs were off on Friday but will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 21 as they welcome the Elkhart Elks to the Andrew J Hopkins Activity Center.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.