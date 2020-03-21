Jones Named to TABC All-State Girls’ Team

TABC Releases Boys’, Girls’ All-Region Teams

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – It was a good year for basketball behind the Pine Curtain as several area teams made deep runs in the playoffs.

On the Class 2A girls’ side of the court, the Grapeland Sandiettes made it all the way to the State-Semifinals in San Antonio before they fell to the Gruver Lady Hounds.

For the boys, the Grapeland Sandies made it to the Regional Finals while the Class 3A Crockett Bulldogs advanced to the Regional Semifinals.

While the 2019-2020 season ended in a way no one could anticipate – thanks to the Coronavirus – the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) had cobbled together enough information to select All-State teams for the girls and All-Region teams for the boys and girls.

For the girls, All-State honors were awarded to the Grapeland Sandiettes’ Teira Jones for the second year in a row.

The Region III Girls’ All-Region team featured Jones and two of her teammates – KeKe Harris and Jessie Payne In addition to the three Sandiettes – Lovelady Lady Lion Kaiden LeMaire was also selected to the All-Region Team.

Moving to the boys’ end of the court, the All-State teams had not been announced as of press time. The All-Region teams, however, were released.

At the Class 3A level, Crockett Bulldogs Allen Horace and Ty White were named to the Region III All-Region team.

In Class 2A, the Grapeland Sandies saw three players – Keizion Ashford, BJ Lamb and Cadarian Wiley – receive Region III All-Region honors. Ashford and Lamb will be seniors next year, while Wiley will be a junior.

A pair of Slocum Mustangs also received All-Region honors as both Josh Ives and Colby Thornton were both recognized for their play.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.