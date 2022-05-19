Kennard Takes Down Chireno

Series Win Moves Tigers into Regional Semis

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

NACOGDOCHES – The Kennard Tigers are moving on after defeating the Chireno Owls in a best-of-three Regional Quarterfinals series over the weekend, 11-3 and 10-3.

The Tigers are on a mission this year as they fell just short of the Class 1A Championship in 2021, losing in the Championship Game to the Fayetteville Lions, 6-4.

The series win moves the Tigers into the Regional Semifinals where they will face the Chester Yellowjackets. Game One is scheduled for Thursday, May 19 at 6 pm. Game Two is scheduled for Friday, May 20 at 5 pm with Game Three, if necessary, to follow immediately after the conclusion of Game Two. All games will be played at Gary High School.

