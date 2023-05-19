Houston County Views

Houston County Career Women held a “Purse-Palooza” Tuesday, May 9 to raise funds for their scholarships and create a fun night for ladies in Houston County. Food, games and cakes were all on tap as the ladies packed the Crockett Civic Center to give generously for some good causes. $30,000 was raised at the event.

The ladies awarded scholarships to local students: Crockett ISD, Angel Ramon Castillo and Ariana Gonzalez. Grapeland ISD, Daria Konkova. Home-School, Riley Beaver. Latexo ISD, Claire Catoe, Ava Dugger, Jaycee Lowery, Kennedy Patterson. Lovelady ISD, Shaun Easterling, Danielle Glasgow, Arris LeMaire, Scout Lovell, McKinzie Seale and Troy Shuck. Kennard ISD, Hall Hunt.