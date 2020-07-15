Suspect Confesses in Travel Trailer Theft

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A Grapeland man is behind bars after confessing to the theft of a travel trailer, several rifles and welding equipment.

John Mark Guess, 39, was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a habitation, theft of property, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, after Walker County deputies questioned him about being parked alongside of a highway.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the travel trailer went missing sometime between Wednesday, July 8 and Friday, June 10. When the owner of the trailer returned to the residence, she noticed several items – including the travel trailer – were missing.

The owner notified the Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) immediately and deputies were dispatched to investigate.

Once they arrived at the scene, the law enforcement officials spoke with the owner of the property who provided an inventory of the items that were stolen. HCSO Deputy Mark Simon also questioned several of the neighbors but no one saw anything.

While investigating the scene, Simon received a call from HCSO dispatch “… stating that a witness might have saw the stolen mobile home trailer being pulled by a small, black SUV in the Grapeland area, the affidavit reported.

Simon also spoke with another deputy who informed him it sounded like the same person he was investigating for a separate burglary.

The next day, on July 11, Guess was parked alongside a highway in Walker County when Walker County deputies approached his vehicle. As they questioned Guess, they noticed “… several firearms in the backseat, along with other items. The deputies asked John about all this stuff and John told the deputies it was stolen,” the affidavit indicated.

He also led the Walker County deputies to where he had the travel trailer.

“John confessed to Walker County deputies on camera that he burglarized a home in Grapeland and he also stole a mobile home trailer from that residence in Houston County. John clearly stated he entered the residence without the owner’s consent to commit a burglary and he clearly stated he took the mobile home trailer without the owner’s consent,” the report stated.

When the vehicle Guess was driving was searched, law enforcement officials discovered a bottle of Xanax that was unlabeled as well as financial documents which did not bear Guess’s name.

Guess was transported back to Houston County where he was booked into custody on charges of: burglary of a habitation, theft of property, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3.

The burglary charge and theft charge were enhanced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making them a first degree and second degree felony, respectively.

According to Section 12.32 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the first degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for life or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than five years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the first degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Guess is still in custody at the Houston County Jail and is being held on bonds totaling $57,000.

