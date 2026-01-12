Crockett Police, Fire Report Fall Numbers

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) and Crockett Fire Department (CFD) reported steady public safety activity during October and November 2025, according to monthly reports presented to the Crockett City Council by Police Chief Clayton Smith and Fire Chief Jason Frizzell.

Chief Smith reported that the police department maintained a staffing level of 15 officers during both months while responding to hundreds of calls for service and conducting routine patrol and traffic enforcement.

In October 2025, CPD officers responded to 423 calls and completed 82 reports, while making 50 arrests. Officers investigated eight accidents, handled 323 traffic-related incidents, and responded to 17 alarm calls, including 14 false alarms.

Criminal offenses reported in October included eight thefts, four criminal trespass cases, three assaults, and five drug paraphernalia cases. Miscellaneous offenses totaled 58, including 17 warrant services.

During November 2025, officers responded to 396 calls and completed 65 reports, with 34 arrests recorded. The department investigated 10 accidents, handled 265 traffic-related incidents, and responded to 24 alarm calls, including 20 false alarms.

Reported offenses in November included seven thefts, six criminal trespass cases, three public intoxication cases, and seven marijuana possession cases. Miscellaneous offenses totaled 31, including 10 warrant services.

Fire Chief Jason Frizzell reported CFD responded to 18 city calls in October and 28 city calls in November, along with 16 county calls in October and 17 county calls in November.

Crockett Fire Department Chief Jason Frizzell presents CFD activity numbers at the recent city council meeting. There was an uptick in woodland fires over the last few weeks, likely causing a burn ban in the county.

In October, firefighters responded to four vehicle accidents, three EMS first responder calls, two fire or smoke investigations, and three powerline emergencies. The department also handled two natural or liquefied petroleum gas leaks during the month.

November activity included seven vehicle accidents, six EMS first responder calls, three fire or smoke investigations, and one powerline emergency. Firefighters also responded to two gas leaks, three EMS lift assists, and one agency assist during the month.

No structure fires were reported within the city limits during October or November. Countywide, firefighters responded to six grass or woods fires in October and 11 in November, along with five vehicle accidents in October and four in November.

The fire department reported 17 active members during both months. Volunteers logged 120 hours in October and 242 hours in November, with an estimated cost per man-hour of $8.33 in October and $8.26 in November. One firefighter injury was reported in October, with none reported in November. No civilian injuries or fatalities were reported during either month.

The police and fire department reports were presented as informational items, and no action was taken by the city council.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]