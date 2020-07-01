Crockett ISD Adopts Changes to Calendar for 2020-2021 School Year

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – During the Crockett ISD Board of Trustees meeting held on Thursday, June 25, the board members adopted changes to the calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We are not a District of Innovation, like some of the school districts around here,” CISD Superintendent John Emerich said. “There are only two mechanisms by which a school can start earlier than the fourth Monday in August. One is to become a year-round school and the other is to become a District of Innovation.”

Emerich said the district did the minimum required to become a year-round school. He explained if a school system is in session for even one day in 11 months of the year, it is classified as a year-round school.

“We have increased our calendar by two days on the front and three days on the back. We will now be going to school three days in June and the only way to do that is to be called a year-round school. We are not doing anything drastic at all. We have increased the student days by five,” he said.

He added the students would now be attending school for 180 days as compared with the original schedule of 175 days.

“We took away five teacher work days and added five student days,” he said.

In other matters brought before the board:

The trustees approved the district’s compensation plan.

Crystal Montgomery was hired as the Crockett Elementary Principal.

Penny Spivey was hired as the Crockett Early Childhood Center Principal.

Brenda Bradshaw was promoted to the position of District PEIMS (Public Education Information Management System) Coordinator.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.