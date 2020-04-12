Grapeland ISD Discussing Graduation Ideas

By Will Johnson

GRAPELAND – With the 2019-2020 school year in limbo because of COVID-19, many questions are being raised about how the school districts plan to handle the end-of-year activities.

“Things are really about the same since the governor took us out until May 4,” Grapeland ISD Superintendent Don Jackson said earlier this week.

“We’re getting ready for the long haul of April,” he said. “We’re just hoping and praying that things turn out for the better. I have heard our (COVID-19) numbers probably won’t spike until mid-May. There is a good possibility that we will start back after the summer break. I hope not. I hope we get to come back and finish the year.”

The superintendent said recent discussions with district administrators centered on contingency plans for graduation “… where it is held outside where people can stay in their cars. It was an idea presented to us by Charlie Bobbitt, the technology director at Crockett ISD. We are listening to see if we want to be involved in that.”

Jackson stressed there was nothing like the present for graduation.

“Sure, we could come back later and do something for our seniors, but many times you move on. You might miss something but you don’t want to go back. If we can get something together for them that is safe – and still follow all the regulations that have been placed out there – I would love to have a special type of ceremony for our seniors. Right now, we haven’t cancelled anything. We’ve just postponed it,” he said.

The superintendent added, “It’s not the seniors’ fault that we had to go through this pandemic. You have to adjust and keep going. That is one thing our district has done well.”

“Our school is not closed,” he added. “Our building is. Administrators are still working, teachers are working from home. The custodians are still working. Maintenance, food service, transportation are still working. We are just having school a different kind of way. The students don’t come to the building. It is not ideal and it is imperfect but we are getting our work back and we are supplying our kids with food. I’m really happy with the way things are going and I think the community is pleased with the efforts we have made.”

