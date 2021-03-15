Crockett High School Hosts College Day

By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
CROCKETT – The Andrew J Hopkins Activity Center on the Crockett ISD campuses was abuzz with activity on Wednesday, March 10 as Crockett High hosted its first Annual College Day to recognize those CHS Seniors who have been accepted into a college, university or technical school.
Speaking to those in attendance for the ceremony, CISD Superintendent John Emerich applauded the soon-to-be former Bulldogs and said to be accepted by an institution of higher learning took many hours of hard work and dedication.
“This is a big deal,” Emerich said. “I want to start this as a tradition here in Crockett where we recognize every one of our kids who are taking it (their education) to the next level.”
“When it comes time for your child to come down here,” he continued, “I would like for everyone who is a part of that family to come down, just like if they were signing an athletic scholarship. This is just as big a deal in my mind as that. Some of these kids are getting bigger scholarships than the athletic scholarships. That is commendable. Again, the fact that they are going to that next level is what this is all about.”
The CISD Superintendent added he would like to see this event grow and take root as a tradition in Crockett.
The following students were honored:
- Emily Allen – Sam Houston State University; Parents: Jana & Darrell (stepfather) Nealy and Nathan Allen (Father)
- Aaron Dotson – Texas A & M University College Station; Parents: Jeb & Vanessa Dotson
- George Arvizu – Tyler Junior College; Parents: Norberta & Jose Arvizu
- Katie Bradshaw – Baylor University; Parents: Ansel & Brenda Bradshaw
- Crystal Brown – University of North Texas; Parents: Danny & Selena Brown
- Khushi Bhatt – Texas A & M University Commerce; Parents: Jigar & Urvi Bhatt
- Kalli Sherman – Tyler Junior College; Parent: Shericca Sherman
- Erick Villanueva – Texas A & M University College Station; Parents: Cristobal & Maria Villanueva
- Gloria Hernandez – Texas A & M University College Station; Parents: Simon & Lucia Hernandez
Congratulations from all of us at The Messenger and best of luck in your future endeavors!
Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.