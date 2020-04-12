City of Crockett Extends Local State of Disaster

Pushed out until May 4

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – In what is becoming the “new normal,” the Crockett City Council held a special telephonic meeting on Thursday, April 8 to discuss extending Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher’s declaration of a local state of disaster.

Dr. Fisher first issued the declaration of a local state of disaster on April 2. The declaration stated, “This order will be effective for the next seven days and may be extended by City Council of the City of Crockett. Please note, this Order authorizes all lawfully available tools to enforce this Order of Essential Services.”

With the expiration of the seven day time frame at hand, the city council meeting was called to order at 2pm on Thursday.

Dr. Fisher welcomed those who had joined the telephonic meeting and determined there was a quorum of council members present.

Following the quorum determination, the mayor provided an invocation and led those listening in to the meeting in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

There were no public comments and as a result, Dr. Fisher moved the council to the deliberation of agenda item three which stated, “Consider and approve modifying or extending the mayoral declaration of local state of disaster dated April 2, 2020 and the length of renewal and continuation.”

Councilman Butch Calvert asked, “What is the length of the Governor’s (Texas Governor Greg Abbott) declaration? Is it May 4?”

After receiving confirmation of the May 4 date, Calvert said, “I would suggest we modify this to extend through the length of the governor’s declaration, for the sake of continuity.”

A motion was made by Councilman Darrell Jones to extend the declaration through May 4. Councilman Ernest Jackson seconded the motion and the measure passed unanimously.

With no further business, the council meeting was adjourned at 2:12 pm.

The Mayoral Declaration of Local State of Disaster may be found on the city of Crockett’s website at https://crocketttexas.org/corona-virus-updates/.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.

