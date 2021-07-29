LukeStrong Foundation Hosting Event

Memorial Birthday Event Set in Honor of Luke Grumbles

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – On Sept. 11, 2017, 10-year-old Luke Grumbles was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. A trip to the doctor for high fever, coughing, and an earache, turned the family’s world upside down. Luke received four intense rounds of chemotherapy and was hospitalized for over 150 days, and received over 60 units of blood and platelets. Luke had a very aggressive type of leukemia, so to decrease chances of the cancer returning, Luke received a bone marrow transplant on Jan. 22, 2018. He was released from the hospital on Feb. 21, and the family would stay in an apartment within a 20 mile radius of the hospital for 100 days post-transplant. Luke had been in remission since the first round of chemotherapy, so he was expected to continue doing well. On April 2, 2018, however, Luke’s family was informed that his cancer had returned. Unfortunately, there was no other treatment available to Luke. The leukemia he was battling was very aggressive, and Luke passed away on May 24, 2018.

After being diagnosed with leukemia, Luke developed a desire to help other children fighting cancer. in honor of Luke’s birthday on Saturday, July 31, the LukeStrong Foundation would like to give back by getting as many people as possible to join the marrow registry and donate blood in honor of Luke.

The event will be held at Southside Baptist Church, 1500 Crockett Rd. in Palestine on Saturday, July 31 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Besides the blood drive and bone marrow registry drive, donuts, hot dogs, chips, cookies, cupcakes, games and a bounce house will be available, along with many giveaway prizes.

Last year’s event saw around 100 participants. Luke’s family is hoping for another great turnout to help many other families experiencing similar stories.

You can register and pre-screen by visiting https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123514

You can also visit the LukeStrong Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LukeStrongFoundation

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com