You Can Run, but You Can’t Hide

Father and Son Busted for Meth

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A father and son are behind bars following a short police chase which led to their arrests on possession of methamphetamine.

Dennis Alton Davenport, 69, and his son, 39-year-old Justin Bruce Davenport, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, greater than one gram but less than four grams, after the vehicle they were in was observed traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Crockett Police Officer Nicholas Martinez was on patrol Monday evening, March 9 when he observed a Nissan Xterra traveling at a high rate of speed on Pease Street.

“I (Martinez) attempted to get behind the vehicle to make a traffic stop when the vehicle began to speed off and elude me. I lost view of the vehicle for a slight moment and observed it again after they passed the train tracks. After jumping the train tracks, the vehicle began to accelerate and turned the lights off where I couldn’t see them anymore,” Martinez stated in the affidavit.

The report further indicated the police officer initiated a search to locate the vehicle and eventually found it parked by an RV at Creekside RV Village on Navarro Road.

Martinez approached the vehicle to determine ownership and observed what appeared to be a bag of meth sitting in the driver seat with the keys in the ignition and the vehicle still running.

Justin Davenport

“I approached the residence where I met the owner, Dennis Davenport, wh0 stated that it was his vehicle and he just got out of it from going to town with his son Justin Davenport. Dennis and Justin were both asked to step outside, where I detained them for further investigation,” the report stated.

After reading the father/son duo their rights, Martinez asked the pair who was driving and who the meth belonged to.

“Justin stated his dad, Dennis, was driving – which he admitted to at first – but when I asked Dennis again, he stated he doesn’t know who was driving nor how the vehicle got there. Neither one would own up to who was driving or whose methamphetamine was in the driver’s seat,” the affidavit stated.

As a result, both men were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, PG1, in an amount greater to or equal to one gram but less than four grams – a third degree felony. They were also charged fleeing from a police officer – a Class B misdemeanor.

“While on scene, Justin asked his dad multiple times to admit to it and say it was his, stating he couldn’t get in more trouble because he’s on parole,” the affidavit reported.

According to Section 12.34 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 10 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

The total bond was set at $11,500 apiece. It was posted and both men were released, pending further legal proceedings.

