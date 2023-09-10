Houston County Grand Jury Meets, Sets 15 Cases

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar met with the Houston County Grand Jury members on Aug. 14. 15 cases were true-billed. The offenses, along with city of residence for each defendant follow:

Carl Carroll Banks, Jr., Kennard, TX, Assault on Peace Officer

Clint Everett Cannedy, Crockett, TX, Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction

Albert Moarcie Hamilton, Grapeland, TX, DWI 3rd or more

Lisa Elizabeth Highsmith, Trinity, TX, Possession of controlled substance

Karlee Nicole Knowles, Grapeland, TX, Theft <$2500 2/more previous convictions

Donavan Reed McCrary, Livingston, TX, Possession of Controlled Substance

Ricky Lee McMullen, Crockett, TX, DWI w/Child under 15

Ashley Rose Phillips, Centerville, TX, Theft of Service >$2500<$30,000

Kenneth Noble Randall, Jr., Grapeland, TX, Criminal Mischief

Marlena Fayedine Reece, Crockett, TX, Possession of Controlled Substance

Timothy Terrell Riley, Jr., Spring, TX, Injury to the Elderly

Johnny Ethan Taylor, Crockett. TX, Possession of controlled substance

Vincent Jamal Thomas, Crockett, TX, Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Attempted Tampering W/ Evidence, Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Prohibited Item in Correctional Facility

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]