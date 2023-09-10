Houston County Grand Jury Meets, Sets 15 Cases
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar met with the Houston County Grand Jury members on Aug. 14. 15 cases were true-billed. The offenses, along with city of residence for each defendant follow:
- Carl Carroll Banks, Jr., Kennard, TX, Assault on Peace Officer
- Clint Everett Cannedy, Crockett, TX, Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
- Albert Moarcie Hamilton, Grapeland, TX, DWI 3rd or more
- Lisa Elizabeth Highsmith, Trinity, TX, Possession of controlled substance
- Karlee Nicole Knowles, Grapeland, TX, Theft <$2500 2/more previous convictions
- Donavan Reed McCrary, Livingston, TX, Possession of Controlled Substance
- Ricky Lee McMullen, Crockett, TX, DWI w/Child under 15
- Ashley Rose Phillips, Centerville, TX, Theft of Service >$2500<$30,000
- Kenneth Noble Randall, Jr., Grapeland, TX, Criminal Mischief
- Marlena Fayedine Reece, Crockett, TX, Possession of Controlled Substance
- Timothy Terrell Riley, Jr., Spring, TX, Injury to the Elderly
- Johnny Ethan Taylor, Crockett. TX, Possession of controlled substance
- Vincent Jamal Thomas, Crockett, TX, Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Attempted Tampering W/ Evidence, Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Prohibited Item in Correctional Facility
Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]