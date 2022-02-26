Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for February

By Will Johnson

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kristina Massey met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Thursday, Feb. 17 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against 18 individuals.

The indictments are listed below:

William Joseph Adams – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Casaundra Elizabeth Avalos – Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

Joseph Olen Beard – Fraudulent use of identifying items.

Veronica Yasmin Berrios – Abandoning or endangering a child.

Ruby Berry – Theft with a previous conviction.

Michael Jack Bohannon – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Joel Gilbert Bowman II – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

D’Eric Jovan Branford – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Scott Allen Burnett – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Steven Monroe Chapman – Credit card or debit card abuse.

Cotton Everett Chipman – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Nepolian Dinnis, Sr. – Theft of $2500 but less than $30,000 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Scotty James Elem – DWI, third or more.

Raul Galvan – Arson

Eric Randal Hearrell – DWI, third or more.

Queen Erica Jackson – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Sergio Gonzalez Macias – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Brodrick Deshon Sandles – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Assault family violence by impeding breath; and unlawful restraint.

