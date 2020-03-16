Coronavirus Discussed During Commissioners Court

Sheriff’s Pending Resignation Announced

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – During the March 10 edition of the Houston County Commissioners Court, one of the topics discussed was the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As departmental reports began, County Clerk Terri Meadows brought up the matter.

“I have kind of introduced a new protocol in my office. I was not jumping on the coronavirus bandwagon until yesterday when the hospital put in some new protocols because of the virus. Now, I have signs up in my office that informs customers we will be washing our hands between every customer. I can’t risk taking this to Steve and nor can we risk taking it to the elderly. The nursing homes have shut down all the outside ministries,” she said.

Meadows’ husband, Pastor Steve Meadows is currently being treated in a hospital for an unrelated condition.

County Judge Jim Lovell commented, “Roger Dickey – our Emergency Management Coordinator – and myself have been asked by Congressman Kevin Brady’s office to be on a conference call today concerning the coronavirus. We may have some more information after that,” he said.

“Another thing I would like to announce at this time,” Lovell continued, “Yesterday (March 9) we received news of the resignation of our sheriff (Darrell Bobbitt). Everyone knows he is not running for (re-election to) office. He has let us know his last day is the end of March.”

Lovell said the sheriff had accepted another position and in the near future the court would be appointing an interim sheriff.

As the meeting continued, County Auditor Melissa Jeter informed the county two bids had been received for a grant management consultant for previous FEMA awards. Jeter said after the bids had been reviewed and scored, it was determined H2O Partners should be awarded the bid.

“This is to assist with grant management and submission of DR-4223,” the county auditor said.

DR-4223 is related to the disaster declaration of 2015.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county was approved.

The Houston County Environmental and Community Service reports were received as information by the court.

The court approved salaries for new and transfer employees.

Hotel Occupancy Tax funding was approved for the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association March 21 Music and Arts Festival and the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce Davy Crockett Festival scheduled for June 6.

The court approved accepting the FY 2020 Formula Grant Award from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission in the amount of $34,669.

