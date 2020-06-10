Crockett ISD Decides Against Year-round School

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea of year-round school has been pushed by Texas Education Agency officials. However, since the pandemic wiped out the latter portion of the 2019-2020 school year, the idea has gained even more traction.

On Monday, June 8, the Crockett Independent School District Board of Trustees met in a called meeting to discuss this idea.

The special session of the CISD Board was called to order just after 6 pm. Agenda item number five stated, “Discussion and possible action to approve the resolution of the Crockett ISD Board of Trustees designating year-round school.”

The next agenda item was to discuss and take possible action on approving the updated 2020-2021 school calendar.

After the pledges and invocation had been given, the board adjourned the public portion of the meeting and retired into executive session. Nearly, two-and-a-half hours later, the trustees emerged from behind closed doors and re-opened the meeting to the public.

Once everyone had taken their seats, the board decided to take no action on the year-round school matter and further decided to keep the calendar as is for the 2020-2021 school year.

With no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.