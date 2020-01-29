Tips Offered to Help Avoid the Flu

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – It’s that time of the year again and based on statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s about to get worse.

It’s flu season and according to the CDC, we are in the middle of it with the highest monthly rate of infection occurring in February.

Influenza, or flu, is a respiratory illness that results from a viral infection. Flu is highly contagious and spreads through respiratory droplets. A person can pass it on while talking or through physical contact, such as shaking hands.

Symptoms of the flu include: a high temperature that lasts three to four days; a stuffy or runny nose; cold sweats and shivers; aches that may be severe; a headache and fatigue.

There are ways to avoid getting sick and the CDC indicates, “The single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu. There also are flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat and prevent flu.”

As far as ways to help prevent coming down with the flu, the CDC has put together a list of several steps to take.

One of the first steps is to avoid close with people who are sick. In addition, when you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick as well.

The CDC also recommends that a person stay at home when they are sick. Avoid work, school and running errands as a way to prevent spreading your illness to others.

Another way a person can help prevent spreading the flu is to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

“It may prevent those around you from getting sick. Flu and other serious respiratory illnesses, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), whooping cough, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), are spread by cough, sneezing or unclean hands,” the CDC states.

This can also help spread the corona virus, which is dominating the world medical headlines in recent weeks.

One of the easiest ways to avoid catching or spreading the flu is by keeping your hands clean. Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

The CDC also advises to avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

“Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth,” the health organization stated.

Practicing other good health habits can also prevent a person from contracting or spreading the flu.

“Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food,” the CDC states.

