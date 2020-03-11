Grapeland ISD has it made in the shade

By Jordan Bridges

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – As spring begins to shine through the seemingly never-ending rain of February, the Grapeland Garden Club donated the gift that keeps giving by planting two oak saplings at Grapeland Elementary on Thursday, March 5.

“The Garden Club plants flowers with the Sandie Gardeners every fall and spring. This year, the school asked that we provide trees for shade on the playground for our Arbor Day project and we were glad to do so,” Berchie Rafferty stated.

This event is a part of the Garden Club’s on going activities with Grapeland ISD. Not only did the planting of the new trees demonstrate the club’s skills, but it will also provide shading to school yard.

The new elementary school opened for session in 2019. Within the first few months the teachers began to notice their schoolyard was missing trees.

“We are so happy to have the Grapeland Garden Club come and lend a hand, “ said Cassie Satterwhite, Grapeland Elementary Principal.

“Our teachers are looking forward to the shade that these saplings will provide. They are the only trees in our play area so we are excited to see them grow and adding them to our campus,” Satterwhite continued.

Jordan Bridges may be contacted via email at jbridges@messenger-news.com