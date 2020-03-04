Crockett Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child

By Will Johnson

CROCKETT – A Crockett man is behind bars and charged with sexual assault of a child after the victim made an outcry to police.

Terrell Sherman, 18, was taken into custody and charged with the second degree felony on Monday, March 2 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Detective Leea Price, she was contacted by a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigator in reference to an outcry may by a person under 16 years-of-age.

“We then set up a forensic interview for (the victim). (The victim) out cried about sexual abuse with the alleged perpetrator, Terrell Sherman. (The victim) described multiple incidents that had been occurring for approximately eight or nine years,” the complaint stated.

The report indicated the victim was forced to have sex with Sherman from a young age, with the most recent occurrence on Feb. 13.

After his arrest, Sherman was transported to the Houston County Jail where he was booked into custody on one count of sexual assault of a child, a second degree felony.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Bond was set in the amount of $50,000, which was posted, and Sherman was released pending further legal proceedings.

