Houston County Commissioners Prepare for Texas Independence Day

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County commissioners court met Tuesday, Feb. 14 to approve a proclamation recognizing March 2 as Texas Independence Day and allowing the sale of fireworks for celebrations on that day.

The proclamation was prepared by the Athens Chapter of the Sons of the Texas Revolution marking the declaration of independence of the Republic of Texas in 1836 from Mexico. This was shortly before the battle of the Alamo and the massacre at Goliad and more than a month before Mexican President Santa Anna and his army was defeated by General Sam Houston at the battle of San Jacinto.

Wanda Jackson of the Houston County Historical Commission reported to the commissioners the commission is looking for volunteers to help with their work. She praised the ongoing project of making audio recordings and making virtual records of Houston County cemetery records. The commission has also been working to make special markers of the graves of Texas Rangers located within the county.

$100,000 were approved from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund for two new vehicles for the district attorney’s office. Commissioner Willie Kitchen told the court such out of county funds were usually split evenly between the precincts so the larger and smaller areas would all benefit the same. Commissioners Gene Stokes and Jimmy Henderson agreed immediately to this as Kitchen told the court he was proud how well the commissioners worked together as this had not always been the case in the past.

In other business:

Joshua Caldwell left the position of Houston County Veterans Service Officer and Milton Ladnier was appointed in his place.

Laura Goolsby and Mike McCreight were appointed to the Houston County Sick Pool Committee agreeing to take on the assignments the predecessors in their offices held.

A hotel and occupancy tax fund agreement was approved between the county and Crockett Lions Club for the 61st Annual PRCA Rodeo to be held in May

An agreement for the sheriff’s office to continue using TransUnion was approved with Sheriff Randy Hargrove telling the court this is a useful tool when his office is investigating suspects.

$7,345 were approved for the sheriff’s office to cover expenses due to ongoing cases.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]