Latexo ISD to host Town Hall Meeting March 4

Staff Reports

Latexo ISD will hold a town hall meeting Wednesday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. in the “old gym.”

The purpose will be to inform the public on the progress of the proposed bond and to answer any questions of concerned citizens. The topic of a four-day week will also be discussed.

Latexo ISD would like to encourage all parents, tax payers, and any area residents interested in our school to attend.

“We thank you for your interest and as always hope to answer any questions you may have,” a Latexo ISD news release said.