CDBG Mitigation Update Provided to Commissioners Court

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOSUTON COUNTY – During the Jan. 14 meeting of the Houston County Commissioners Court, the commissioners received an update on Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Mitigation funds to assist communities with mitigation projects.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), “Mitigation is the effort to reduce loss of life and property by lessening the impact of disasters.”

Houston County Auditor Melissa Jeter recently attended a hearing about CDBGs and was asked by Houston County Judge Jim Lovell to provide the court with a brief synopsis of the hearing.

“The GLO (General Land Office) held a hearing where the state prepared a draft action plan detailing the distribution and eligible uses of $4.3 billion in CDBG funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding would be used to assist eligible communities with mitigation processes,” Jeter said.

The projects would address risks within areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey, Jeter explained, along with areas affected by flooding in 2015 and 2016.

“The purpose of this,” she continued, “is to lessen the impact of future disasters. Their focus is going to address current and future risks. The focus will be on water, sewer, solid waste, communication, health and medical, and other public infrastructure.”

The county auditor said there were exclusions associated with the CDBG mitigation funds and included: prohibiting the construction of buildings; prohibiting the expansion of emergency response services; and prohibiting the enlargement of a dam or levee.

While Houston County did not qualify for any funding associated with damage from Hurricane Harvey, Jeter said the county did qualify for CDBG mitigation funds earmarked for the 2015 and 2016 floods.

“Those are both going to be competitive grants. So, whatever projects we come up with, we will have to compete with everyone in our region for those. The minimum project for each of those is $3 million and the maximum is $10 million. The purpose for both is to improve the infrastructure for hazard mitigation,” Jeter explained.

Prior to Jeter’s presentation the commissioners approved the appointment of three board members to the Houston County Emergency Services District #2.

Peggy Patrick and William Money were reappointed to two-year terms while Roy Lankford was appointed to fill the vacant position caused by the resignation of Josh Bobbitt.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county was approved.

The Houston County Environmental and Community Service reports were received as information by the court.

The court approved salaries for new and transfer employees.

The court was informed of the appointment of Pamela Fannett to the position of Houston County Aging Director.

Public employee surety blanket bonds for employees in the offices of the County Clerk, District Clerk, County Auditor, County Treasurer and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office were approved by the court.

A donation in the amount of $23,600 was approved by the court for improvements to County Road 2065, CR 2055, CR 2080, CR 2075 and CR 2115 in Precinct Two.

Hotel Occupancy Tax funding was awarded to the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association for the Asleep at the Wheel Concert to be held on Feb. 1.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.