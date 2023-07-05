Elkhart Rallies to Support Local Man Struck by ALS  

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

ELKHART – This Saturday, July 8 a benefit will take place in Elkhart to benefit Chuck Conner who was recently diagnosed with ALS or Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The benefit, hosted by the Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD), will feature food, live music and a silent auction to help Conner and his family as they battle this terrible disease.

Conner has worked for several years as a truck driver and began to notice symptoms resembling those of a stroke. When his family took him to get checked, they received the life-altering news.

ALS is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord causing loss of muscle control. The disease gets worse over time. ALS is often called Lou Gehrig’s disease after the baseball player who was diagnosed with it. While a small number of cases are inherited, the exact cause of the disease is still not known. ALS often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, trouble swallowing or slurred speech. Eventually ALS affects control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe. There is no cure for this fatal disease.

Now no longer able to work, Conner is already suffering from some of the symptoms such a muscle control and slurred speech. Conner’s wife Tanya will be taking Chuck to Dallas to work on slowing the disease down, but he is already showing symptoms which affect his daily life and ability to work.

Before the diagnosis, Conner was a member of the EVFD and former city council member.

Tanya is grateful for the community support and asks for everyone to stop by and help in any way they can. She herself is still reeling from the diagnosis, with mixed emotions about her husband’s condition – and their future.

Chuck Conner was active in his community before his recent diagnosis, being a truck driver, a member of the Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department and a former city council member.

“I’m angry. I’m sad. I’m confused. I’m on an emotional roller coaster,” Tanya said.

“It takes a village – I don’t know where I would be right now if ‘the village’ hadn’t been helping,” Tanya said. “Emotionally – that’s the most important help. And then medical, because he still hasn’t gotten Medicare yet – it takes five months to get Medicare.”

The event will be held Saturday, July 8 at First Methodist Church in Elkhart, located at 202 East Parker Street from 11 a.m.-1p.m.

As Tanya herself noted, “…no amount is too small to help and if you cannot donate please pray for us and our family.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]