Lions Club Rodeo Returns to Crockett

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Slap on your spurs, put on your pearl-snap shirt and get ready for three days of bull riding and bronco busting because the 59th Annual Crockett Lion’s Club Rodeo is right around the corner. The event starts on Thursday, May 6 and continues through Saturday, May 8 at the Porth Ag Arena in Crockett.

For over 50 years, the rodeo has attracted some of the best cowboys and cowgirls the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has to offer as they compete against the world’s best bucking stock.

According to the Crockett Lions Club, “Longtime friend of the Crockett Lions Club, Sammy Andrews, will bring his award-winning stock and longtime announcer, Mike Mathis, will be back on the dirt of the Porth Ag Arena to see all of their friends in Crockett.”

Cody Sosebee will serve as rodeo clown.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults (13 and older) and $7 for ages six through 12. Children five and under are free.

Sponsors for the 57th Annual Crockett Lions Club PRCA Rodeo include Circle T Feeds, Crockett Farm and Fuel, Davy Crockett Drug, Dodge Ram, East Texas Livestock, Fast Track Construction, First County Feed, Fish & Still Equipment, Henson Motor Company, McDonald’s, Stalwart Ranches and Starns Ranch.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.