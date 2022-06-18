No Shot Clock, Freshmen Still Eligible for Varsity

UIL Legislative Council Meeting Results

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) Legislative Council met on Tuesday, June 14 to make decisions on proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music and policy.

According to a press release from the UIL, “The Legislative Council approved an amendment to the reclassification and realignment policy as it relates to the conference placement of UIL member charter schools. The language will allow UIL staff the option to place charter schools as much as one conference above the conference for which their enrollment qualifies.”

In athletics, the council passed a proposal to codify off-season and summer strength and conditioning changes implemented as a response to COVID-19 and a proposal to increase travel reimbursements for sports officials by $5.00 beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

In addition, the Standing Committee on Athletics Denied, Rejected, or Took No Action on the Following Proposals

A proposal to alter the language of softball scrimmages per week

A proposal to allow the (15) run rule after three innings in bi-district and area softball

A proposal to prohibit freshmen athletes from participating in varsity competitions

Proposals to change soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport

A proposal to limit or eliminate coaches scratching of officials

A proposal to add a shot clock

A proposal to adjust track and field scoring to include scoring through 8th place

Also, the council passed a proposal to remove the requirement that critiques must follow the awards announcement in the One-Act Play competition.

The Commissioner of Education must approve amendments and all rule changes passed by the Legislative Council before they take effect.

