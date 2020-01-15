Lady Lions Devour Lady Indians, 73-15

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – After opening District 20-2A with back-to-back losses, the Lovelady Lady Lions seem to have righted the ship. First they handled the normally-tough Slocum Lady Mustangs with ease, 68-19 and on Friday, Lovelady hammered the Groveton Lady Indians by a final score of 73-15.

The Lady Lions struggled out of the gate as they only managed to score nine points in the first eight minutes of play on four free throws from Kaiden LeMaire, a three-pointer from Kameron Negrete and two from Macie LaRue.

The Lady Indians, however, fared even worse as they only netted three points on a two from Lena Taylor and a free throw from Ashley Rumley to make the score 9-3 after one.

Lovelady cranked it up in the second quarter as they poured in 22 points while holding Groveton to only four.

LeMaire and Rajanae Polhamus dropped in six apiece while Negrete had five. Madelyn James added four while Shyanne Pipkin made of two from the line to help the Lady Lions establish a 31-7 lead at the break.

Groveton’s second quarter points came from Taylor and Tatum Porter, both with two.

Following the break, Lovelady stayed hot from the field as LeMaire and Baylee Granberry both scored seven. LaRue and Pipkin each added a basket as the Lady Lions increased their lead to 49-12.

Taylor and Laken Arnold-Smith scored two apiece for the Lady Indians while Tatum Porter added a free throw to account for the Groveton third quarter points.

In the final period, the Lady Lions ran away with the game. Polhamus dropped in eight while Granberry and Negrete both had five. James knocked down a three, Rachel Connell converted two from the charity stripe and Pipkin chipped in one as Lovelady blew out Groveton by a final score of 73-15.

On the game, the Lady Indians were led by Lena Taylor with eight points. Tatum Porter added three while both Laken Arnold-Smith and Ashley Rumley had two.

Kaiden LeMaire paced the Lady Lions with a game-high 17 points. She was joined in double figures by Rajanae Polhamus with 14, Kameron Negrete with 13 and Baylee Granberry with 12. Madelyn James knocked down seven, Macie LaRue and Shyanne Pipkin both had four while Rachel Connell closed out the Lovelady scoring with two.

The Lady Lions were back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 14 as they took on the Latexo Lady Tigers. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

