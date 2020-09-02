Reward Offered for Info. On Recent Burglaries

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – A horse ranch in Houston County, outside of Lovelady, was burglarized this past week, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO Sgt. Mike McCreight believes the same suspects also stole a mini excavator from the Anderson County Livestock Exchange outside of Elkhart on the same day.

According to Sgt. McCreight, “In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, four suspects burglarized the ranch in the Lovelady area. Items taken included: saddles, tack, firearms and other assorted wares. The ranch owner is offering a $5,000 reward for the identification of the suspects.”

McCreight added, “Let’s make these guys famous and bring them to justice. Call the Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862, or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers 936-639-Tips with any information and remember you can remain anonymous.”