Lovelady Lions Win Area Championship

By Lawanna Monk

Special to The Messenger

LOVELADY – Lovelady Lions won the Area Championship game over the Hico Tigers at the Mary Hardin Baylor Stadium Friday night. The final score was Lions 42 – Tigers 7.

Hico won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Lions returned the opening kick from the goal line out to the 13. It took the Lions eight downs to strike first, scoring with 9:01 on the clock. QB Lance Pierce completed a 15-yard pass to Pipkin and had two passes fall incomplete. Dayvian Skinner followed the offensive line and charged up the middle on four downs for a total of 26 yards. Lions were on the Hico 47 as Pierce took the snap and handed off to Skinner who changed it up and cut to the outside and took it to the end zone for the TD. The two-point conversion failed. Lovelady 6 – Hico 0.

Brady McCullough’s kick was returned to the Tiger 30. A false start set the Tigers back five. The Lion’s defense, led by Tyler Gilchrist and Skinner, shut first down at the line of scrimmage. On second down, Ben Monk, Terrell Easterling and Silas Strength powered through the Tiger offensive line and sent the Tiger QB running for the sideline for a loss of four. On third down, the Tigers completed a pass but were tackled by Cortavies Whitaker at the Tiger 29 bringing up fourth and 11. The Tiger punt was fielded by Pipkin with a short return to the Lion 40.

The Lions turned the ball over on downs just short of the first down at the Hico 38.

In the second quarter, Lions’ defense held strong again, forcing a Tiger punt. The punt rolled dead at the Lion 18. Whitaker carried twice and moved the Lions out to the 31. On his third carry of this possession, Whitaker displayed his speed and carried the ball down the left sideline and in for the TD with 9:59 on the clock. Pierce connected with Pipkin for the two points. Lovelady 14 – Hico 0.

The Tigers used up a good bit of the clock as they moved the ball down the field in 13 downs. With the ball on the Lions five, the Tigers’ pass was intercepted by Whitaker in the end zone for a touch back and the Lions took possession on the 20. The Lions answered back, using 12 downs moving the ball back down the field. The Lions attempted a field goal as time expired in first half. The Lions led the Tigers 14 to 0 at half.

In the third quarter, McCullough started the second half action with a kick that was returned to the Tiger 26. Tigers gained a first down to their 38. Lane Wilson shut the Tigers down for only one yard gain on first down, Kye Terry allowed no gain on second down and Wilson set them for a loss of one on third down. A high snap on the punt and quick reaction by Monk getting the ball and covering it on the 15 put the Lions in excellent field position. Skinner powered his way to the 11 and then to the six. On third down, the Tiger defense was ready for Skinner. Pierce faked the hand off to Skinner and marched in for the TD with 7:38 on the clock. Pipkin was good for the two. Lovelady 22 – Hico 0.

The Tigers fielded the Lion kick-off and returned it to their 34. Travis Cook, Terry and Easterling shut the Tigers down forcing a punt. The punt rolled to the Lion 15. On first down, the Lions had a fumble and Hico scored score with 6:18. The kick was good. Lovelady 22 – Hico 7.

Hico’s kick went into the end zone and the Lions started their possession at the 25. Skinner gained five yards and the Tigers added yardage to the Lion 46 on a penalty. Jordan Blackmon crossed over into Tiger territory but a Lion penalty set them back to the Lion 43. Blackmon gained tough yardage on two carries and a Tiger penalty put the Lions on the Hico 47 and enough for a first down. Skinner made it to the Tiger 30 following a block by Wilson. Skinner then made his way up the middle through a path opened by the offensive line for the T with 2:53 on the clock The two points failed. Lovelady 28 – Hico 7

The Lions’ next scoring drive stated on a punt return by Terry. Terry fielded the ball at the three and returned it 14 yards to the 17. Blackmon gained two on first down. On second down, Blackmon broke loose and made it across mid field but a Lion penalty brought the ball back to the Lion 28 as time expired in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Blackmon carried the next four downs advancing the Lions over into Tiger territory at the 47. Skinner rushed on two downs receiving a good downfield block from Terry and putting the Lions inside the red zone at the 10. Blackmon pushed his way to the five in town downs. Skinner bounced off the Tiger defense and in for the TD with 7:23 on the clock. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 35 – Hico 7.

Lovelady’s final scoring drive started on a fumble recovery by the Lions at the Lion 47. All of the yardage on this seven-down drive belonged to Courtney Whitaker. Whitaker finished the drive with a three yard TD with 2:06 on the clock. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 42 – Hico 7.

Lovelady will face Tenaha in the Regional Semi-Final game Friday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. in Henderson.