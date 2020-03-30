Coronavirus: By the Numbers

Social Distancing – STOP THE SPREAD!

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – As of Sunday, March 29, there were no reported cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Houston or Anderson Counties. So far, we’ve been very lucky. Unfortunately, our luck may be about to head south.

On Wednesday, March 25 the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (TDHHS) reported there were 13,325 COVID-19 tests which had been administered. The TDHHS further reported 974 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease and 12 deaths in the Lone Star State.

Also on Wednesday, the TDHHS indicated 82 out of 254 counties in the state of Texas had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Of these counties – as of March 25 – the only county with a confirmed case of the Coronavirus bordering Houston or Anderson County was Walker County.

Less than 24 hours later, the TDHHS reported there were 1,396 cases and 18 deceased. The Thursday update from the TDHHS also indicated there were 92 counties with a reported case of COVID-19. Among the 10 new counties were Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties.

On Friday, March 27, the TDHHS updated the figures to show there had been 23,666 COVID-19 tests administered. Of those tests, 1,731 cases have been confirmed as positive for the virus. The TDHHS update further indicated the Coronavirus has caused 23 deaths in the state of Texas.

Of the 254 Texas counties, on Friday, the TDHHS also reported 105 now have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. Listed among the 13 new counties was Cherokee County, which borders both Houston and Anderson Counties.

By Sunday, March 29, the TDHHS reported 25,843 tests had been given. Of those tests, 2,552 had been confirmed as positive. The TDDHS also reported a total of 34 deaths. Furthermore, the TDHHS reported the number of counties with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 was 118, as of Sunday

As you can see, the COVID-19 disease is spreading at an alarming rate in Texas. Since Wednesday, March 25, the number of confirmed cases has jumped from 974 to 2,552 – an increase of 1,578 cases or 61 percent. The number of deaths has nearly tripled, going from 12 on Wednesday to 34 by early Sunday afternoon.

In addition, just over 46 percent of all Texas counties have now reported at least one case of the COVID-19 disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), as of March 27, worldwide there were 748,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35,388 deaths attributed to the virus.

The CDC, WHO and the CSSE are also reporting 157,098 have recovered from the disease.

