Final Poll Results
By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – Let the debates begin! The final results of our readers’ choices for the Best of Houston County are in and have been tabulated.
The Messenger is excited to bring you the survey results for a variety of services which are provided locally and we would like to thank you for helping us to determine who really is the Best-of-the-Best!
The online poll began in mid-November with The Messenger asking readers to provide us with their nominees for the Best of Houston County in 60 categories.
The deadline for nominations was Dec. 11. Once all the nominations were entered into our database, the nominees were culled down to the Top 3 and the survey was re-opened so readers could vote. Voting was closed on Dec. 19.
Remember – the nominees and winners were chosen by you, the readers. We merely provided a forum for you to express your opinion.
Thank you to everyone who voted! This edition of The Messenger literally wouldn’t exist without you. And please extend a hearty congratulations to all of our winners. So, without further ado – the winners of the Best of Houston County are:
- Best Barber?
Craig Reed
- Best Hair Salon?
Twisted Sister
- Best Gift Shop?
Hippie Junktion
- Best Boutique?
Bella
- Best Caterer?
Doc’s BBQ
- Best Community Festival??
Christmas in Crockett / On the Square
- Best Plumber / Plumbing Company?
Reggie Gregory
- Best Accountant / Accounting Firm?
Dick Murchison
- Best Roofing Company?
East Texas Roofing
- Best Glass Repair?
Saucier’s Glass
- Best Attorney / Law Firm?
Jody Griffith
- Best Chiropractor?
Mask Chiropractic
- Best Mechanic?
Albert’s Auto
- Best Auto Paint & Body?
Bruner’s Economy Car Center
- Best Date Night Restaurant?
TaTa’s Tex Mex
- Best Tree Service?
East Texas Tree Service
- Best Pest Control?
McClain’s Pest Control
- Best Place to Work?
Vulcraft
- Best Church?
First United Methodist (Crockett)
- Best Assisted Living Community?
Enchanted Pines
- Best Home Health Care Provider?
A-Pineywoods Home Health
- Best Wild Game Processor?
Tyer’s Processing
- Best Lawn Care?
Alex Cruz
- Best Convenience Store?
Texaco/Mike’s Corner Store
- Best Grocery Store?
HEB
- Best Tanning Salon?
Twisted Sisters
- Best Funeral Home?
Callaway Allee
- Best Furniture Store?
Knox Furniture
- Best Farm & Ranch Supply?
Crockett Farm & Fuel
- Best Restaurant?
Docs BBQ
- Best Jeweler?
Thames Jewelry
- Best Welding Shop?
Huff Welding
- Best School?
Latexo
- Best Medical Clinic?
Aurora Concepts
- Best Pet Groomer?
Pampered Paws
- Best Embroidery Company?
Crockett Embroidery
- Best Pharmacy?
Davy Crockett Drug
- Best Optometrist?
Crockett Eye Clinic/Vision Source
- Best Farm Equipment?
Houston County Equipment
- Best Nursing Home?
Winfield Nursing Home
- Best Investment Broker?
Edward Jones (Mike Maiden)
- Best Hotel/Overnight Lodging?
Holiday Inn Express
- Best Realtor?
Nancy Lawrence Realty
- Best Child Care/Early Learning Center?
Treehouse Academy
- Best Dentist?
Joseph Holcomb, DDS
- Best Vet/Veterinary Clinic?
Houston County Veterinary Clinic
- Best Electrician?
Culpepper Electric
- Best Florist?
Janie’s Flower Corner
- Best Bail Bonds Service?
Ace Bail Bonds
- Best Dry Cleaners?
Lucky’s Dry Cleaning
- Best Bar?
Davy Crockett Bar & Grill
- Best Antique Shop?
Hippie Junktion
- Best Nail Salon?
Happy Nails & Spa
- Best Bank?
Pioneer Bank
- Best Burger Joint?
Texas Burger
- Best Fast Food?
Whataburger
- Best Insurance Agency?
Crockett Insurance
- Best Car Wash & Detail?
Crockett Oil, Lube & Wash
- Best Heating & Air Company?
C&C Heating and Air
- Best Doctor?
Dr. Christopher Haeckler
Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.