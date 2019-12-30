Final Poll Results

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Let the debates begin! The final results of our readers’ choices for the Best of Houston County are in and have been tabulated.

The Messenger is excited to bring you the survey results for a variety of services which are provided locally and we would like to thank you for helping us to determine who really is the Best-of-the-Best!

The online poll began in mid-November with The Messenger asking readers to provide us with their nominees for the Best of Houston County in 60 categories.

The deadline for nominations was Dec. 11. Once all the nominations were entered into our database, the nominees were culled down to the Top 3 and the survey was re-opened so readers could vote. Voting was closed on Dec. 19.

Remember – the nominees and winners were chosen by you, the readers. We merely provided a forum for you to express your opinion.

Thank you to everyone who voted! This edition of The Messenger literally wouldn’t exist without you. And please extend a hearty congratulations to all of our winners. So, without further ado – the winners of the Best of Houston County are:

Best Barber?

Craig Reed

Best Hair Salon?

Twisted Sister

Best Gift Shop?

Hippie Junktion

Best Boutique?

Bella

Best Caterer?

Doc’s BBQ

Best Community Festival??

Christmas in Crockett / On the Square

Best Plumber / Plumbing Company?

Reggie Gregory

Best Accountant / Accounting Firm?

Dick Murchison

Best Roofing Company?

East Texas Roofing

Best Glass Repair?

Saucier’s Glass

Best Attorney / Law Firm?

Jody Griffith

Best Chiropractor?

Mask Chiropractic

Best Mechanic?

Albert’s Auto

Best Auto Paint & Body?

Bruner’s Economy Car Center

Best Date Night Restaurant?

TaTa’s Tex Mex

Best Tree Service?

East Texas Tree Service

Best Pest Control?

McClain’s Pest Control

Best Place to Work?

Vulcraft

Best Church?

First United Methodist (Crockett)

Best Assisted Living Community?

Enchanted Pines

Best Home Health Care Provider?

A-Pineywoods Home Health

Best Wild Game Processor?

Tyer’s Processing

Best Lawn Care?

Alex Cruz

Best Convenience Store?

Texaco/Mike’s Corner Store

Best Grocery Store?

HEB

Best Tanning Salon?

Twisted Sisters

Best Funeral Home?

Callaway Allee

Best Furniture Store?

Knox Furniture

Best Farm & Ranch Supply?

Crockett Farm & Fuel

Best Restaurant?

Docs BBQ

Best Jeweler?

Thames Jewelry

Best Welding Shop?

Huff Welding

Best School?

Latexo

Best Medical Clinic?

Aurora Concepts

Best Pet Groomer?

Pampered Paws

Best Embroidery Company?

Crockett Embroidery

Best Pharmacy?

Davy Crockett Drug

Best Optometrist?

Crockett Eye Clinic/Vision Source

Best Farm Equipment?

Houston County Equipment

Best Nursing Home?

Winfield Nursing Home

Best Investment Broker?

Edward Jones (Mike Maiden)

Best Hotel/Overnight Lodging?

Holiday Inn Express

Best Realtor?

Nancy Lawrence Realty

Best Child Care/Early Learning Center?

Treehouse Academy

Best Dentist?

Joseph Holcomb, DDS

Best Vet/Veterinary Clinic?

Houston County Veterinary Clinic

Best Electrician?

Culpepper Electric

Best Florist?

Janie’s Flower Corner

Best Bail Bonds Service?

Ace Bail Bonds

Best Dry Cleaners?

Lucky’s Dry Cleaning

Best Bar?

Davy Crockett Bar & Grill

Best Antique Shop?

Hippie Junktion

Best Nail Salon?

Happy Nails & Spa

Best Bank?

Pioneer Bank

Best Burger Joint?

Texas Burger

Best Fast Food?

Whataburger

Best Insurance Agency?

Crockett Insurance

Best Car Wash & Detail?

Crockett Oil, Lube & Wash

Best Heating & Air Company?

C&C Heating and Air

Best Doctor?

Dr. Christopher Haeckler

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.