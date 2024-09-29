Larry Bruce Gardens Shutting Doors

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – It has become quite a tradition in Houston County – piling into a car with family and church friends and heading out into the woods to have the fresh, home-cooked Sunday buffet at Larry Bruce Gardens near Kennard. The restaurant became a destination, not only for locals, but curious tourists, welcomed by the garden-to-plate cuisine and that fine gospel music.

Bruce and his wife Sarah recently announced the restaurant will be closing for good in November, with the Thanksgiving service already sold out, as many want to get one last taste – of the food, the ambience and the memories this unique place has given our area.

The two were kind enough to speak with The Messenger this week and – full disclosure – this reporter is a fan, not only of the concept of the restaurant, but the warm welcome they are always ready to give and yes, those amazing deviled eggs, too. Although they never seek publicity, the two have also helped those in our community who needed help, in their quiet and respectful way.

Interested in the abrupt announcement the doors would soon close, Bruce said the business is running better than ever and finances have nothing to do with it – the restaurant has just blossomed so much over the years and his own years have taken their toll, and he admitted he just can’t do everything he used to, or would like to do.

The two began by simply wanting to grow some tomatoes, after the financial crisis of 2008. That turned into other vegetables, which began to prosper and cover the ground, leading them to start feeding people in their kitchen, before eventually expanding to the space we know today.

“What I didn’t see was age coming on,” Bruce said. “What we’ve created is a wonderful thing, and we’ve met so many wonderful people over the years we would have never met otherwise. But it’s just gotten to the point we need to downsize and make things a little simpler for us.”

Bruce noted he will turn 72 in November, with a big birthday bash planned at the complex.

It’s not just cooking for the massive crowds each week, there’s the crops and the cabins the couple rents out at the property. The property is set for sale, hopefully to someone who will continue the successful business, but could use as a family compound as well.

It’s time, Bruce said, to make the hard decision to move on, but bittersweet, as the land has been in the family for a long time, and given all the work the two have put into it.

“It’s been quite a journey, a real blessing. We were able to have our Bible study out here on Sunday mornings for all these years and it’s allowed me to pursue that part of my life and ministry,” Bruce said. “A few months ago I realized we need to pass the baton on, to somebody else, with a little more energy.”

The two plan to stay in the hospitality business, keeping their other business in Kennard, but the garden restaurant highlighted some of what makes Houston County a garden spot of its own – freshly grown food, family atmosphere, Sunday Bible study and singing – a one-of-a-kind place that deserves to be witnessed by future generations.

Asked what makes the restaurant so beloved, Bruce said the food and atmosphere were big parts of it, although to him, there was more at work than just a hearty meal.

“It’s an answer to prayer. We always pray that everybody who comes through the gates could experience the glory of God’s presence. And I really believe he answered our prayers” Bruce said. “We had one man come off the highway, and he was not even from this area, but when he walked in the building, he said the band was playing, everybody was having a great time, and he said, ‘Apparently, I have just been in an accident and died and gone to heaven!’”

Larry Bruce Garden will still be open every Sunday through Thanksgiving, serving up that home-cooked goodness and a bit of the Good Word to everyone who comes by. The restaurant is located at 3198 County Rd 4600, in Kennard. For out-of-towners, take Highway 7 East towards Kennard, then just follow the signs.

“Everybody has been sad but I believe they understand, and they’ve been very gracious about it,” Bruce said, voice full of emotion. “It’s been quite an honor for us to do this, and even though it’s a lot of work, we loved every minute of it.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]