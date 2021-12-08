34th Annual Christmas in Kennard Celebration Ushers in the Season

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – Christmas Spirit ran high Saturday, December 4 in Kennard as the community came together to celebrate the annual Trades Day and Parade.

“Twas the Night Before Christmas” was the theme for this year’s celebration, which marked the 34th anniversary of the community-wide event.

Visitors were welcomed by food and arts & crafts vendors, a chili cookoff and a car show, followed by the annual Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade.

The annual House Decorating contest saw Holli and Jacob Buford walk away with a First-Place trophy. Sherry and Paul Morgan took Second, with Ronnie and Ashley Cole placing Third. Amy Crawford was awarded for “Most Lights” while Tricia Curry was named “Most Animated.”

Parade trophies were awarded to the following participants:

Largest Entry – Friends of Centerville

Smallest Entry – Mikey Curry

Best Equestrian – Broadway Boys of Kennard

Most Beautiful Theme – SOB Lighting of Crockett

Most School Spirit – Kennard FFA

Most Lights – Mike McCreary

Most Animated – Rats Lives Matter

Most Creative – Troy Family

Most Spiritual – Constable Morris Luker

Most Kennard Tiger Spirit – Kennard FFA

Best Off Road – Cody Collingsworth

Best Youth Organization – Kennard 4H

Most Traditional – Kennard VFD

Best Holiday Theme – Gallant Farms

Most Original Classic Car/Truck – Mason Parrish

Grandest of Them All – Gallant Farms

Most Unexpected – Davy Crockett Drug

Best “Twas the Night Before Christmas” Theme – The Rushing Family

Attendance for the event was estimated at 800 visitors who visited over 20 vendor booths, as well as the annual Chili Cookoff and Car Show, sponsored by the Kennard VFD.

Speakers for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony included local dignitaries including Anderson County AgriLife Extension Agent Truman Lamb, Houston County Judge Jim Lovell, Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove and Constable Morris Luker.

Special thanks were extended to all area sponsors who made the event possible.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com