34th Annual Christmas in Kennard Celebration Ushers in the Season

Jason Jones
23
 By Jason Jones 

Messenger Reporter 

KENNARD – Christmas Spirit ran high Saturday, December 4 in Kennard as the community came together to celebrate the annual Trades Day and Parade.  

“Twas the Night Before Christmas” was the theme for this year’s celebration, which marked the 34th anniversary of the community-wide event. 

Visitors were welcomed by food and arts & crafts vendors, a chili cookoff and a car show, followed by the annual Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade. 

The annual House Decorating contest saw Holli and Jacob Buford walk away with a First-Place trophy. Sherry and Paul Morgan took Second, with Ronnie and Ashley Cole placing Third. Amy Crawford was awarded for “Most Lights” while Tricia Curry was named “Most Animated.” 

Parade trophies were awarded to the following participants: 

Largest Entry – Friends of Centerville 

Smallest Entry – Mikey Curry 

Best Equestrian – Broadway Boys of Kennard 

Most Beautiful Theme – SOB Lighting of Crockett 

Most School Spirit – Kennard FFA 

Most Lights – Mike McCreary 

Most Animated – Rats Lives Matter 

Most Creative – Troy Family 

Most Spiritual – Constable Morris Luker 

Most Kennard Tiger Spirit – Kennard FFA 

Best Off Road – Cody Collingsworth 

Best Youth Organization – Kennard 4H 

Most Traditional – Kennard VFD 

Best Holiday Theme – Gallant Farms 

Most Original Classic Car/Truck – Mason Parrish 

Grandest of Them All – Gallant Farms 

Most Unexpected – Davy Crockett Drug 

Best “Twas the Night Before Christmas” Theme – The Rushing Family 

Attendance for the event was estimated at 800 visitors who visited over 20 vendor booths, as well as the annual Chili Cookoff and Car Show, sponsored by the Kennard VFD. 

Speakers for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony included local dignitaries including Anderson County AgriLife Extension Agent Truman Lamb, Houston County Judge Jim Lovell, Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove and Constable Morris Luker. 

Special thanks were extended to all area sponsors who made the event possible. 

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com 

