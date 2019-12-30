Ho. Co. Becomes 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County

By Will Johnson

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County became the latest county in the state of Texas to become a sanctuary county for the second amendment.

During the last Houston County Commissioners Court of the year, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution designating the county as a second amendment sanctuary county.

“We have a resolution in our packets,” County Judge Jim Lovell informed the court. “I’m going to read the last two paragraphs.”

The first paragraph stated: “Be it further resolved that this Commissioners Court affirms its support for the duly elected sheriff of Houston County, Texas, in the exercise of his sound discretion, and affirms its resolve to support decisions by our sheriff to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms restrictions against any citizen.”

The second paragraph stated: “Be it further resolved that this Commissioners Court will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing law that unconstitutionally infringes on the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

With no discussion, a motion to adopt the resolution was put forward, seconded and unanimously approved.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county were approved.

The Houston County Compensatory and Treasurer’s Reports were received as information by the commissioners.

Salaries for new and/or transfer employees were approved.

A donation in the amount of $2,000 from Kenley’s Mustang Prairie Ranch for improvements to CR 3060 was accepted by the court.

Surplus inventory was awarded to those who submitted bids.

The court approved a contract for the purchase of body worn cameras and media storage for the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The court approved an Inmate Communications Addendum Agreement between Houston County and NCIC Inmate Communications, Inc.

An interlocal agreement with Leon County for housing inmates within the Houston County Jail was approved.

