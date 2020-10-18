Grapeland ISD to Suspend Remote Learning

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Just in time for Homecoming, the Grapeland Independent School District announced another sort of homecoming with the suspension of remote learning, bringing all students back on to campus by the end of October.

GISD Superintendent Don Jackson sent out a notification on Friday, Oct. 16 stating, “After discussion with administrators and time spent reviewing data, Grapeland ISD has decided that a suspension of remote learning is in the best interest of our students. Grapeland ISD will be suspending remote learning across all campuses effective Oct. 26.”

There are still some exceptions to the remote learning suspension, however, due to the on-going threat of COVID-19.

The superintendent explained students would still be allowed to use remote learning if they fall into one of the following categories:

Students who have been quarantined due to close contact exposure.

Students who have received positive test results for COVID-19.

Students who are medically fragile and have a doctor prescribed homebound patient.

A district or campus closure

“Our district has had a low number of positive COVID-19 cases (.0065%) from students who are currently enrolled during the first 8 weeks of school,” Jackson said. “We have also seen that a large number of students who are learning remotely are suffering academically and not showing progress. Many remote learners in our district are extremely behind the learners who are in school in one or more classes at this time.”

The GISD Superintendent went on to say all students enrolled in Grapeland ISD must begin attending school in-person no later than Monday, Oct. 26. He also encouraged all students who are currently participating remotely to return to campus and participate in-person at their earliest convenience.

“While the district feels that in-person (learning) is the best option for students,” Jackson said, “we need to let you know that there are other options available for you to consider, if you feel it is not in the best interest of your student to participate in-person. You may call other schools to request a transfer, choose to home-school your student, or attend a virtual public school such as K-12 online. The administrators, teachers and staff look forward to this opportunity for your student to return to campus and anxiously await the opportunity to work with them.”

If there are any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Superintendent Jackson by telephone at 936-687-4619 or by email at djackson@grapelandisd.net.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.