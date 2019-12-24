Crockett Holds off Trinity, 59-58

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – In their last game before the Houston County Christmas Classic, the Crockett Bulldogs welcomed the Trinity Tigers to town for a match-up of former district rivals.

The Tigers came into the game with a record of 7-4 while the Bulldogs, ranked #5 in the latest TABC poll, had a record of 11-2.

As the game got underway, the Bulldogs opened on an 11-0 run before settling for a 16-11 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

Jace Stout led the Tigers with seven points while Jamarian Hall dropped in four.

The Bulldogs were led in first quarter scoring by Jordan Bedford and Allen Horace with six apiece while Delvin Walker nailed a three and Teddy Jones made one of two from the line.

The Crockett defense began to assert itself in the second quarter as they held the Tigers to eight points on five from Justin Standley and a three-pointer from Stout.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs opened up a double-digit lead as they took a 35-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Ty White paced the Bulldogs with seven points in the second quarter while six other Crockett players had two apiece.

After the break, Trinity came storming back and cut the lead to six, by the end of the third. Standley poured in eight while Hall added five. Stout knocked down a three while Ethan Cheatham and Terius Maxie had two apiece to round out the Tigers’ scoring in the quarter.

Crockett saw White drop in four while Cristian Brice, Jalyne Carruthers and Jones had two apiece as the Bulldogs held on to a 45-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crockett lead remained at six through the first minute and a half of the final period of play. At that point, however, the Tigers went on a mini-run to cut the lead down to 46-44 with 5:40 left to play.

The two teams traded baskets until the 1:46 mark when Bedford hit a three to push the lead back out to six. The Bulldogs moved out to a seven point lead with 50.4 seconds remaining, but on Trinity’s next trip down the court, Standley hit a three to make the score 59-55.

A turnover by the Bulldogs gave the ball back to the Tigers. With the clock becoming a factor, the Tigers were not able to overcome the deficit as Crockett held on to beat Trinity by a final score of 59-58.

On the game, Trinity was led by Justin Standley with a game –high 22 points. Jace Stout dropped in 15 while Jamarian Hall had 11. Trey Goodman and Brice Smith both had three while Ethan Cheatham and Maxie Terius had two apiece to close out the Trinity scoring.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Allen Horace with 13 points while Ty White had 10. Jordan Bedford went for nine while Jalyne Carruthers dropped in eight. Teddy Jones had six, Delvin Walker dropped in five, Cristian Brice had four and both Keyshaun Easterling along with Trevon Hawkins had two apiece.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.