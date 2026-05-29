Cary Glenn Maples, age 59, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at his parents’ home in Athens. He was born to parents, Paul Maples, III and Darleen Perkins Maples on May 29, 1966 in Pasadena, Texas.

Cary loved Jesus first and foremost but he also loved his family fiercely. He was always the first one to lend a hand to those whom he loved. He enjoyed spending time out on the track, being outdoors, spending time with his family, and speaking the Word of God to anyone who crossed his path. Cary was a loyal and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

He was also a longtime employee of Craig Instruments for 20 years and also a member of the Real Life Church of Tomball.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 19 years, Karen Maples; son, Colton Glenn Maples; daughter, Sandra Weikel; parents, Paul and Darleen Maples; brother, Larry Maples; sister, Pamela Galvan and Jason Cook; niece, Ashley Galvan and Kyle Zobel and children, Austyn, Camryn, Avery, and Maverick; nephew, Tyler Blackketter and wife, Emma their son, Kayce; niece, Shelby MacDonald. Cary was preceded in death by his memaw and pepaw, Paul and Geneice Maples; memaw and papaw, LC and Dorothy Perkins; and nephew, Aaron Maples.

Funeral services for Cary Glenn Maples were held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2026 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation begannat 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

If you wish to order flowers, the family request to please order from one of the local florist, Janie’s Flower Korner 936-544-8432 or Crockett Florist 936-544-2995.

Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com