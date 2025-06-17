Christopher lake Fennell

Funeral services for Christopher Blake Fennell, 22, of Lufkin will be held Monday, June 16, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Wayne Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow at Fennell Garden of Memories in Crockett.

Christopher was born March 27, 2003 to Richard and Charity Fennell, and passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

He lived a life full of love, laughter, and deep connection. A lifelong resident of Lufkin, Chris was known for his loyalty, kindness, and quick wit — always ready with a smile that could light up any room and a heart that never hesitated to show up for those he loved.

Chris graduated from Hudson High School in 2021 and enjoyed working at All-N-One Construction around the time of his passing. He poured his life into the people and passions he cared about most. Among those, his love of motor vehicles stood out. Whether he was working on trucks, talking about cars, or taking a drive, it was more than a hobby — it was part of who he was.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Charity Fennell; sister, Taylor Fennell; grandparents, Mike and Jewell Fennell, Mike and Ronnie Luce; sweetheart, Jordan Rhodes; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will keep his spirit alive in their hearts.

In his short time here, Chris radiated a light that continues to shine through the people who loved him. His presence remains with us in the memories we cherish.

Pallbearers will be Austin Belschner, Kobe Clark, Josh Dekerlegand, Alton Luce, Hunter Luce and Jonathan Luce. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Garlington, Trent Gentry and Seth Rhodes.

In lieu of flowers, a Diesel Technology scholarship in Christopher Fennell’s memory will be established at Angelina College. Contributions can be made to a memorial account at GENCO Federal Credit Union in the name of Richard Fennell, ending in 994. Donations may also be made to the Angelina County Heart Alliance.

The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.

Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.