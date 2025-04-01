Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Jack Lamar Shofner, of Grapeland, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, the 25th day of March 2025, at the age of 94. Mr. Shofner was born in Huntington, Texas, on the 13th day of February 1931 to parents Robert Edward “R.E.” Shofner and Ada Blackwood Shofner.

Mr. Shofner proudly served his country as a veteran of both the Army and the Air Force. After his military service, he embarked on a career as a painter with Texaco, where he remained until his retirement. His work ethic and reliability made him a respected figure within the company. Even after retirement, he continued to work part-time, demonstrating his industrious spirit and love for staying active.

Those who knew Mr. Shofner will fondly remember him as a man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He could often be found rocking on his front porch, taking in the sights and sounds of nature. His appreciation for a good nap and a hearty meal was well-known, and his presence brought a sense of warmth and comfort to those around him.

Mr. Shofner was a good, solid man, whose life was grounded in the love he had for his extensive family. His loving and selfless nature made him a beloved member in Houston County, and his interesting stories and experiences never failed to captivate those who had the pleasure of spending time with him.

Mr. Shofner is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Rhonda Russell, his son, Delbert Shofner, and his brothers, Tom Shofner and James Shofner.

Mr. Shofner’s memory will continue to inspire and guide, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. He leaves behind his devoted wife of over 55 years, Christine Shofner; children, Larry Wayne Shofner and wife Jo Ellen, Jimmy Lee Shofner and wife Sarah, Mary Jordan and husband Ronnie, and James Davis and wife Susan. Mr. Shofner played a role in the life of his grandchildren, Samara Shofner, Jorja Shofner, Jack Shofner, Justin Jordan, Jessie Jordan, Ryan Jordan, and Chance Jordan, who will miss him dearly. Also, he is survived by his seven great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, one great-great-great-grandchild, other family members and friends.

Graveside services for Jack Lamar Shofner were conducted at two o’clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 30th day of March 2025 at Evergreen Cemetery in Percilla, Texas, with Ronnie Jordan officiating the service.

Graveside services for Jack Lamar Shofner were in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. Please visit his online memorial tribute at www.rhonefuneralhome.com, where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.