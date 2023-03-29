Rena Faye Dupree was born June 14, 1954 in Grapeland, Texas to Frank Guinn and Dorothy Mae Dupree. She was the second of seven children. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Grapeland after marrying Ireland Gene Beazley in 1972. This union was blessed with three children.

In her lifetime, Rena was able to achieve many “firsts.” Grapeland Schools integrated in 1967, and in 1971 she was voted the first black cheerleader of Grapeland High School. She also was employed as the first black bank teller of Grapeland State Bank. She later was employed as the first black bank teller of Elkhart State Bank.

Rena was naturally talented in many ways. She was an amazing seamstress and was able to make complete outfits for herself and others. She was the definition of a diva and a fashionista like none other. She believed in always looking your best and inspired most everyone she met to do the same. She loved the outdoors and working in her garden. She also loved to dance and to play spades, but more than anything she loved God and spending time with family and friends.

While at home, Rena peacefully transitioned to her eternal rest on March 13, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Guinn and Dorothy Dupree; son, Napoleon Beazley; in-laws, Napoleon “Sambo” Beazley and Theressia Beazley; aunt, Thelma Burleson, niece, Michelle Dupree; son-in-law, John Holman, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Lewis Beazley, Edward McDaniel and Dale Turner.

She leaves to cherish her memory: husband of 50+ years, Ireland Gene Beazley, Grapeland, Texas; daughter, Maria Holman, Grapeland, Texas; son, Ireland Jamaal Beazley, Grapeland, Texas; aunts, Mary (Charles) Dawson, Grapeland, Texas, Georgia Powers, Dallas, Texas, Novella Guinn, Alto, Texas; siblings, Janie Rodriguez, Lufkin, Texas, Dorothy Dupree Cook, Grapeland, Texas, Danny (Loretta) Dupree, Groesbeck, Texas, Shawna (Sammie) Dupree, Crockett, Texas, Cherry Dupree, Grapeland, Texas, John Dupree, Houston, Texas; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Turner, Grapeland, Texas, Hattie (Will) Williams, San Antonio, Texas; brothers-in law, Clyde (Evelyn) Beasley, Lufkin, Texas, Lawrence Beazley, Virginia, Charles McDaniel, Grapeland, Texas, Jessie (Theresa) McDaniel, Grapeland, Texas; grandchildren, Chedric Ethan (Christina) Cox, Dallas, Texas, Lorena Emily Holman, Grapeland, Texas; special nephew, Travyn Dupree, niece, Mallary Johnson and great-nephew, Maddix Dupree; special friends, Betty Dean, Lillie Bailey, Linda Dickson, Ethel Dolphus, Cathy Walker and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends who will cherish her memory.

A wake was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at Walker & Walker.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Rising Star Baptist Church. Interment followed at Mount Zion Cemetery in Grapeland.