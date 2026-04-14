Sheriff’s Office Stays Busy In March Despite Staffing Challenges

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY — If there’s one thing the numbers from March show, it’s this: even shorthanded, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t slowed down.

With eight patrol deputies currently covering the county — instead of the usual 12 — the workload has been heavier than usual. Between one deputy on medical leave, another in field training and two more in the academy, the gap is noticeable. But according to Sheriff Zak Benge, it hasn’t stopped the job from getting done.

“Our office has been busy doing all the things we normally do,” Benge said. “Despite the added workload, our employees have taken it on with a can-do attitude.”

That attitude shows up clearly in the month’s activity.

Patrol deputies responded to 259 calls and completed 59 reports, while also handling 57 animal and estray-related cases — a steady reminder of the wide range of situations local law enforcement encounters. Deputies made 37 arrests and conducted 237 traffic stops, issuing 38 citations and 199 warnings along the way.

They also logged nearly 16,000 miles patrolling Houston County roads, while continuing routine building checks, school visits and assisting other agencies when needed.

And patrol is just one piece of the picture.

Inside dispatch, the pace was even faster. Dispatchers handled 2,124 calls in March, including 1,228 911 calls — each one requiring quick thinking and calm voices on the other end of the line.

The transport division covered more than 2,000 miles across 15 inmate transports, while courthouse security staff welcomed 1,596 visitors and maintained a steady presence with regular annex patrols.

At the jail, 106 individuals were booked in during the month, with 115 released. The facility maintained an average daily population of 117 inmates, while also coordinating 14 transports for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Even behind the scenes, administrative duties continued at a steady clip, including 63 bonds processed and 16 sex offender checks and registrations completed.

Through it all, Benge said he’s proud of how his team has responded.

“They’ve stepped up and helped wherever needed,” he said. “That’s what makes this office work.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]