Douglas Edward Hollis, age 79, of Crockett passed away on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at the Palestine Regional Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and ran his concrete business for years.

Doug enjoyed being in the woods hunting and fishing, more sleeping than hunting. He always had a smile on his face and was loved by his entire family.

Survived by wife, Beverly Hollis; sister-in-law, Janice Hollis; sons, Darrell Hollis, Aaron Hollis; step-son, Michael Struensee; grandchildren, Robin, Conner, Tyler, Conner, Molly; nieces, Kay Waterloo, Linda Hazen, Cheryl Paterno, Delissa Reid; nephews, Billy Reed, Randy Reid, Jessie Hollis, Tony Hollis, JD Hollis. He was preceded in death by father, James Red Hollis; mother, Lillian Hollis; brothers and sisters, Shirley Reid, Nelda Burton, Eloise Richardson, Jamie Hollis, Jessie Elwood Hollis, Sr., Wayne Hollis.

A Memorial Service for Douglas Edward Hollis was held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 14, 2026 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel.

