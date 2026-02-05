Mr. George Ray Pierson (74) of Grapeland, was born on October 8, 1951, at 2:04 a.m. in Oakwood-Timesville, Texas. Delivered by a midwife, he was the beloved son of Frank C. L. Pierson and Lue Ella “Nell” Handsborough Pierson. Known affectionately as “Ray,” he began his education at Hopewell Community Church School in Nineveh, Texas, where he attended Pre-K and Kindergarten under the guidance of Mrs. Jewel Lusk and Mrs. Barbara Walters.

His family later moved to the Cedar Branch Community in Grapeland, Texas, where he attended W. R. Banks High School. Following mandatory integration during his sophomore year, Ray transferred to Grapeland High School, where he graduated in 1970. He went on to attend the Grand Central Railroad Institute in Atlanta, Georgia, earning his diploma and beginning his career with the Southern Pacific Railroad. He served as a telegrapher clerk, train order writer, and interlocking operator in Hearne, Texas.

In 1971, Ray received his draft notice and reported to Houston, Texas, for induction into the United States Armed Forces. He was selected to serve in the U.S. Army, completing Basic Training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and Advanced Individual Training before being assigned to the 503rd Military Police Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was later promoted and transferred to Kaiserslautern, Germany, where he attended the U.S. Military Police Academy and served as an MPI agent with the 15th MP Brigade. After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned home to Grapeland.

Ray worked for several companies before accepting a position at Vulcraft as a rigger on crimped webbing. He was later promoted to Rigging Foreman on A Line. After seven and a half years of of employment and getting dirty, he enrolled at Sam Houston State University under the GI Bill and subsequently began a long and distinguished career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice–Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID). He rose through the ranks, serving in senior leadership roles including Field Major, Assistant Warden at the Ellis I Unit (then Death Row), Senior Warden at the T. L. Roach Unit and the O. L. Luther Unit (Pack II), and, during his final two years before retirement, Program Administrator with the TDCJ-AG Division. After purchasing his military active and reserve time, he retired in 2000.

George was deeply committed to service in both his church and community. On February 14, 1999, he was ordained as a deacon at Cedar Branch Missionary Baptist Church and later became Chairman of Deacons in 2010. He was appointed by the USDA as a Farm Service Agency (FSA) Local County Committee Minority Advisor and, on December 31, 2014, was appointed Committee Member by the State Executive Director. George served as a Grapeland City Councilman before being elected Mayor of Grapeland in May 2010, serving three consecutive terms from 2010 to 2015. He continued to serve the city as a councilman for an additional six years. He was also selected as District Director of the Anderson-Houston County Soil and Water Conservation District #421 and later served as its President.

Throughout his life, George remained active in church ministries and devoted to helping the youth of Houston County. He was known by many affectionate nicknames, including Dandy, Ray Baby, GP, Top Cat, and Old Devil.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Frank C. L. Pierson and Lue Ella “Nell” Pierson; his great-great aunt, Ms. Mollie Gilmore, who helped raise him; his grandparents John Anderson, Estella Barnett Pierson Raymond, and Rosie Bell Handsborough; his God-sister Lois Shepherd; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He leaves to cherish his memory his high school sweetheart and wife of fifty-four years, Mrs. Ruth T. Johnson Pierson of Grapeland, Texas; five children: Roshunda Jackson of Grapeland, Texas; Lequita (Dewayne) Simpson of Palestine, Texas; Tejuana (Godfrey) Ross of Huntsville, Texas; Turqeya “Neeky” (Paul) Pierson of Grapeland, Texas; and John A. (Tia) Pierson II of Westwood, Texas; his God-daughters, Net Gipson and Bonita Ross; his brother, Tony (Metra) Handsborough, who is dearly loved by the family; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; his God-sister, Venola McClellan; and a host of cousins, friends, and loved ones.

Services for Mr. Pierson will be held Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, Grapeland, Texas. Pastor Clyde Mathews, Eulogist. Interment New Cedar Branch Cemetery

