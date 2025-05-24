Gloria Jane Sherrouse, age 83 of Latexo passed away Monday May 12, 2025 at the Whitehall Nursing Center. Gloria was born in Beaumont, Texas on March 29, 1942 to Rev. Alcide Joseph “Jimmie” Tomplait and Edith Etoile McGarrahan Tomplait. As a pastor’s daughter,

Gloria’s family called many places home, including New Caney, Porter, Silsbee, Kirbyville, Call Junction, Walnut Hill and Newton, Texas.

She was a graduate of New Caney High School where she met Walter Ross Sherrouse.

They married in September of 1960 at the Porter United Pentecostal Church where her father had formerly pastored. Gloria and Walter were married 64 years during which three children were born; Walter Ross Sherrouse, Jr., Rhonda Jane Sherrouse and Rebekah Jean Sherrouse. The family resided in Porter and New Caney, Texas, until they moved to Latexo, Texas in 1976.

Gloria was an avid homemaker, a wonderful cook and seamstress, and loving mother and grandmother. She also loved singing and teaching her grandchildren songs from her childhood. She served as a teacher’

s aide at Latexo ISD for ten years and loved helping children to learn reading, spelling and writing.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Walter Ross Sherrouse of Latexo; son, Walter Ross Sherrouse Jr. and wife, Elaine of Huntsville; daughter, Rhonda Jane Price and husband, Brent of Crockett and Rebekah Jean Sherrouse of Latexo; grandchildren, Shawn Patrick Hammock of Latexo, Julia Ann Smith of Hallsville, Brent Price, Jr. and wife, Leea, Emily Brooke Carden and husband, Cory; great- grandchildren, Hudson Lee Hammock, Winston Ross Hammock, Carlie Faith Hammock, Calvary Anaiah Carden, Crimson Avery Carden, Kimberly Mia Martinez Carden, Bella Nicole Price, Levi Brent Price; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by and grandson, Walter Ross Sherrouse, III; father, Rev. A.J. Tomplait; mother, Edith Etoile McGarrahan Tomplait; brothers, Dennie Tomplait, Jerry Tomplait, Roger Tomplait.

Memorial service were held for Gloria at Eastgate Family Church in Crockett on 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 24 with Pastor Darryl Bennett officiating. Visitation was at 12:00 p.m.

